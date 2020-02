Other than lifestyle modifications, yoga is another option you can look at. There are many asanas that are specifically designed to control hypertension. @Shutterstock

When your blood pressure levels go up beyond the normal range, it is called hypertension. The main reason for high blood pressure is the narrowing of arteries. If left untreated, it can lead to heart disease besides causing other health complications. Today, health tips from us will help you keep your blood pressure levels under control. Hypertension is a global problem and, today, more and more people suffer from this condition. Unhealthy lifestyle is the biggest contributor to this. This, along with a sedentary lifestyle, has made sure that even young people are affect by this otherwise age-related problem.

Our health tips of the day will focus on how you can control and bring down your blood pressure levels in a safe and effective manner. Other than lifestyle modifications, yoga is another option you can look at. There are many asanas that are specifically designed to control hypertension. But along with this, you also need to take your prescribed medications. Follow our health tips today for a healthy life free of health complications.

Shishuasana

This is the perfect asana to get rid of stress and fatigue. It also boosts blood circulation and brings down your blood pressure levels.

Directions: Sit on your heels and bend forward. Your hips must rest on your heels. Bend forward and bring your forehead to the floor. Your hands must be on the floor alongside the body, palms facing up. Gently press your chest on the thighs. Hold this position for a few seconds. Gently return to the starting position and relax.

Vajrasana

This is good if you are obese. It also increases blood flow to the lower abdomen and reduces your blood pressure levels.

Directions: Kneel down and stretch your lower legs backward. Your big toes and heels must be together. Lower your body so that your buttocks rest on your heels and your thighs rest on your calf muscles. Keep your hands on your knees and look straight forward. Breathe in and out normally. Stay in this position for around 10 minutes.

Shavasana

This asana relieves stress, depression and fatigue. It relaxes you completely and boosts circulation and lowers high blood pressure.

Directions: Lie on the floor on your back and close your eyes. Your legs must be comfortably apart and relaxed. Your toes must face sidewards and arms must lie along your body. Keep your palms open and facing upwards. Concentrate on your body. Bring your focus to your toes and then go on to every part of your body. Breathe slowly and be very relaxed. Remain in this position for 10 minutes and then open your eyes with a smile.