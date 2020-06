The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t only taken a toll on our physical health and killed millions across the world, it has wreaked havoc on our mental health too. Apart making people hit the panic button, the prolonged period of social distancing, job loss and other factors have pushed people towards severe depression, globally. Regular yoga workouts can help you deal with these mental health challenges. They can also boost your immune function, which is extremely necessary now to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. However, it won’t be possible for you to join a class now, thanks to the lockdown. So, it’s best to start your yoga practice at home. In fact, the theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga is also ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’. This is a UN observance day celebrated every year on 21st June, the longest day of the year. As we approach the International Day of Yoga, we share with you, a few simple tips for starting yoga at home. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: 7 different styles of yoga and their benefits

INVEST IN YOGA GEAR

Well, you don't need too many props for striking yoga poses. A yoga mat is good enough to start with. Look for one that doesn't slip. A rubber, jute or cotton yoga mat with a raised texture can be a good option as it will increase the grip. Also, opt for one with a 3-5 mm thickness. Apart from a yoga mat, you can invest in yoga blocks and a yoga strap too in order to enhance performance. Choose to wear comfortable cotton clothes while striking yoga poses.

CHOOSE A SPOT JUDICIOUSLY

While it comes to space, yoga asanas don't need too much of it. Choose a quiet corner in any part of your house that allows you enough room for free movement. Make sure the place you fix for your yoga practice isn't cluttered. A decluttered space is necessary for you to focus. To enhance your mood for yoga, you can use essential oils or scented candles.

SLOT A TIME FOR REGULAR PRACTICE

Practising yoga at home gives you the flexibility to fix a time according to your set routine and convenience. However, in the absence of a scheduled class, you are likely to go a bit much too easy on your home yoga sessions, missing them quite often. So, it’s important that you fix a few days of the week for yoga and decide a duration too for each session. You can increase or decrease the session duration, based on your other priorities. Also, you can determine the timeslot every morning, depending on your routine on that particular day. However, make sure that you treat your yoga time like a ‘class’ with a trainer.

BEGIN WITH EASY POSES

After getting your yoga gear and scheduling your home sessions, you need to focus on what poses to start with. Choose poses that are easy for you to strike as a beginner. Opting for easy-to-do poses is crucial to start your practice in order to avoid injuries and fatigue. Here are a few yoga asanas that you will fall in love with.

Balasana or child pose

This pose can practically be performed like a child’s play. While acting as a great stress buster, balasana can give a workout to your hips, thighs and ankles.

How to

Start by placing your knees on the floor and buttocks on your feet.

Make sure your back is straight and your hands are resting on your knees.

Now, you need to inhale.

Slide down and forward into the child pose, spreading out your hands as you exhale.

Make sure your forehead touches the ground. Hold it for a few seconds as you take slow, deep breaths.

To come out of this pose inhale and rise slowly and try not to put too much pressure on your back.

Vrikshasana or tree pose

This yoga pose helps bring about balance and poise. It enhances your strength and builds your focus.

How to

Stand erect with your chin parallel to the ground, eyes fixed on a point and toes together.

Now, as you inhale, raise your left foot from the ground and place it on your right calf or thigh with the toe pointing outwards.

Simultaneously, raise your hands and join them in a namaste position above your head.

Hold the posture for as long as you can and then release.

Ustrasana or camel pose

This pose is going to enhance many important physiological functions like digestion and circulation among others. It will also help ease constipation.

How to