Most of us continue with our daily chores and tend to ignore the muscle pains. But, ignoring the muscle strain and discomfort can result in future discomforts such as stiffness and limited movement. Some of the common causes of muscle pain include dehydration, certain medications, electrolyte imbalance, climate changes, excessive exercise, etc. However, practising yoga on a regular basis can help you to get rid of muscle pain. Practice these asanas mentioned below.

Tadasana (Palm tree pose)

Step 1: Stand straight on the ground, with a small gap between your feet.

Step 2: Raise both of your arms, while taking a deep breath.

Step 3: Keep your arms upward and interlock your fingers.

Step 4: Now, raise your heels and stay on your toes.

Step 5: Try to maintain the pose for 10 minutes, do not exert yourself.

Step 6: Maintain slow and deep breathing.

Step 7: Come back to the original position by exhaling.

Parsvakonasana (lateral angle posture)

Step 1: Begin in the tadasana pose.

Step 2: Expand the chest, drop the shoulders and keep the neck straight.

Step 3: Inhale, and take your right feet away from the left to around 4 inches so that both the feet are parallel to each other.

Step 4: Turn your right foot toward the right side at ninety degrees, without turning your body.

Step 5: Bend the right knee, with your thigh parallel to the ground.

Step 6: Exhale and with it, bend your right hand and touch your right feet.

Step 7: Take your left hand up, so that your biceps are touching your left ear.

Step 8: Keep your arms straight and left hand upwards.

Step 9: Maintain the position for 20 to 30 seconds, with normal breathing.

Step 10: Come back to the original position by bringing your left hand back to touch the left thigh.

Step 11: Inhale and bring your right hand back to stand straight.

Step 12: Exhale and compose your legs together.

Baddha Konasana (cobbler pose)

Step 1: Sit on the floor with an erect spine.

Step 2: Bend your knees and bring your feet closer.

Step 3: Place your feet together, so that the soles touch.

Step 4: Take a deep breath, and while exhaling press down your thighs and knees to the floor.

Step 5: Do this by pressing the elbows your thighs or on your knees.

Step 6: Maintain normal breathing and slowly bring your thighs up and down in a slow flapping movement.

Step 7: Hold the pose for 1-5 minutes.

Step 8: Come back to the original position by stretching your legs.