These Yoga Techniques Can Help Improve Your Sight, Find Out How

Are you suffering from poor eyesight? Dry eyes? Bid goodbye to all of your sight problems with these yoga techniques suggested by an expert.

The gift of sight is one of the best gifts given by Nature that we do not take for granted. Protect your eyes with healthy habits for it allows us to live this life to the fullest. If you are suffering from poor eyesight or have dry eyes, itchy eyes etc., then get yourself tested through eye exams at the earliest. Here are a few simple methods to improve and safeguard your eyesight. Protect your eyes from harmful UV radiation by wearing sunglasses whenever you are out in the sun.

Limit Digital Usage

The most common problems related to your eyes can be avoided if you can avoid sitting for long periods of time in front of a computer or while using a mobile phone. Another important point to note is that using dim lighting when reading can damage your eyes. Similarly, fluorescent lights can weaken your vision too. Schedule regular and timely eye exams with your ophthalmologist to ensure that your vision is perfect.

Right Food For Your Eyes

Green leafy vegetables can do wonders for your vision, as will vegetables like carrots, pumpkins and sweet potatoes which are very good for your eyes. You should also stay active and try to keep your weight in control.

Benefits of Tratak Meditation

Tratak meditation technique using a lamp not only builds concentration and memory but also helps improves eyesight. It requires you to focus on the flame and can be done with the moon, and even the sun. This is very helpful in curing eye diseases like Cataracts, Glaucoma, and other related vision problems.

Yoga Asanas For Better Eyesight

Here are some yogic techniques that can help you improve your vision. Along with asanas like Halsana, Sarvangasana, Kakasana, Balasana etc; you can also include the practice pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom, Brahmari Pranayama and mudras such as Surya Mudra, and Vayu Mudra for better eyesight.

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift your middle and lower back and drop your toes on the floor behind

Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible

The palms can remain flat on the floor, but you can bend the arms and support the back with the palms

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips.

Simultaneously, arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight.

Do not strain your neck but keep it in a neutral position.

Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose.

Sarvangasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your back

Lift your legs off the floor and then lift your pelvis slowly

Support your back with your palms.

Align the shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

Focus your gaze towards your feet.

Please do not practice these postures if you have lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis and high blood pressure.

Surya Sadhana

The Surya Sadhana begins with the Surya Namaskar, which is the most significant part of the Surya Sadhana. Surya Yoga traditions have passed down an ancient culture that can be very useful for your vision because the sun's rays early in the morning bring various health benefits. Surya Namaskar also helps us harness the sun's energy by incorporating eight asanas into a 12-step pattern for each side, Right and Left.

(The article is contributed by Himalayan Siddha Yoga Guru, Grand Master Akshar)

