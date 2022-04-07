These Basic Yoga Poses Can Cause Serious Injury If Done Improperly

Yoga if not done properly can lead to serious injuries. Here are some of the common mistakes that people tend to make while doing certain yoga poses.

Yoga can be started at any age and there are no restrictions when it comes to experience its benefits. With over 84 lakh asanas, yoga caters to a diverse cross-section of people with something for everybody. This holistic practise includes techniques for breathing; meditation, physical poses, philosophy, chanting, mudras etc.

Basic Yoga Poses To Avoid Serious Injuries

Here we have a few common mistakes that students and practitioners tend to make while performing these basic poses. If you have just started your practice then carefully read through them to correct any mistakes in your alignment.

Padmasana is a hip-opening pose that helps you to build flexibility around your hips and glutes and also ease out any issues related to back pain. If you go into this pose without a proper warm-up you can injure yourself seriously. Warm-up completely your lower body and hips by performing half-lotus first a few times on both legs before going into full Lotus or Poorna padmasana.

Padhastasana - Hand to Foot Pose

Padhastasana is a forward folding pose that provides a stretch to your lower body especially your hamstrings, calves, and also your lower back area. Similar to any back bending pose, forward folding or forward bending also requires you to thoroughly warm up yourself before attempting this pose. Pushing before you are ready will cause a ligament tear or serious injury to your hamstrings which can take a long time to heal. Slowly and gradually try to bend forward first by going down in degrees. Or you can use blocks to place your palms on and only when the hamstrings feel ready and open you can attempt to place your fingertips and then your palms onto the floor.

Bhujangasana - Cobra Pose

Bhujangasana is also known as Cobra Pose is a gentle back-bending pose that falls in the sequence of Surya Namaskar or Sun salutation. While performing bhujangasana you must lie down on your stomach, place your palms under the shoulders, inhale and gently lift up the chest and head until your belly button is in contact with the floor. Ensure the alignment of the palms under the shoulders and avoid overdoing this pose by straightening your arms. Your elbows will be bent and stay close to your body. Avoid shrugging the shoulders and creating any tension in your upper back area.

Hastha Uthanasana

Another back-bending pose that occurs in Sun salutation means Hands Raised Upwards Pose. It is also a back-bending pose which can be done better after a proper warm-up for your back shoulders and chest area. Only bend back at about a 30-degree angle and do not go beyond this if you have an inflexible back or suffer from any back-related issues.

Adomukhisvanasana - Downward dog

Downward dog is one of the foundation poses in your yoga asana practise taught at the very basic level. One of the major mistakes of practising disposal involves the incorrect usage of the shoulders. Those who practice improper alignment of downward dogs tend to overstretch from the shoulder and the upper back area without giving the lower body enough focus. Doing this could cause injury and early wear and tear of your shoulder joints.

If you want to keep physically active and build strength and flexibility yoga can help you do that. If you are looking for relaxation and inner peace then yoga also has solutions for a better state of mental health and well being. However, as with everything else physical poses that require the body to move in certain ways must be learnt properly. It is only when performed with proper alignment that you will be able to enjoy the advantages of yoga asanas and not injure yourself.

(The article is contributed by a yoga master and spiritual guru Grandmaster Akshar)