Suffering From Asthma? 5 Yoga Pose To Keep Your Health In Check

Asthma can be a debilitating disease and difficult to manage for people. Yoga expert Grandmaster Akdhar suggests some yoga asanas that can help suffering from the condition.

A chronic respiratory disorder, asthma can be a long term condition of the lungs. It causes the airways to become narrow and swell producing extra mucus making it hard to breathe. Patients suffering from asthma complain of wheezing and shortness of breath. It makes many daily activities hard to perform.

Having asthma can prevent you from indulging in any strenuous activities like running, dancing or even taking the stairs as this might cause the condition to aggravate. The causes for asthma are many it could be due to a variety of factors like environmental or genetic. Asthma is also caused due to certain allergies, medication, respiratory infections, stress, and anxiety etc. What if we tell that there is a way to control the symptoms of asthma. According to yoga expert Himalayan Siddha, Grandmaster Akshar, Yoga is one way to do that. Here are the yoga asanas suggested by the expert for people suffering from asthma.

5 Yoga Asanas For People Suffering From Asthma

There are 5 effective yoga poses that should become part of your team if you suffer from asthma. Many of these poses are simple and can be done by practitioners of all levels. Wheel pose or Chakrasana must be done only if you are a regular practitioner of yoga and do not have any issues related to the spine or back.

Vajrasana - Thunderbolt Pose

Bring your knees down on your mat

Rest your pelvis on your heels

Keep your heels slightly apart from each other

Place your palms on your thighs

Straighten your back and look forward

Paschimottanasana - Seated Forward Bend

Begin with your legs are stretched forward

Extend your arms up and exhale as you bend forward bringing your upper body on your lower body as much as you can

Hold the posture for 10 seconds

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips.

Simultaneously, arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight.

Do not strain your neck

Half-Fish Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

Begin in Dandasana

Fold the left leg and place the left foot on the ground over the right knee

Bend the right leg and fold it such that the right heel is near the left pelvis and rests on the ground.

Cross the right leg and hold the big toe of the left foot with the right hand.

Twist the trunk of your body as far as possible as you exhale, rotating your neck so that your gaze is over the left shoulder and encircling the waist with your left hand, palm facing outwards.

The right leg and knee remain on the floor. The left knee should be close to the right armpit

Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

Lie down on your back and fold your legs

Bend your arms and place your palms reversed on either side of your head

Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body

Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

Yoga is a powerful solution to treat asthma and control its symptoms. Hold each posture between 10-30 seconds and repeat up to 3 sets.