Suffering From Asthma? 5 Yoga Pose To Keep Your Health In Check

A chronic respiratory disorder, asthma can be a long term condition of the lungs. It causes the airways to become narrow and swell producing extra mucus making it hard to breathe. Patients suffering from asthma complain of wheezing and shortness of breath. It makes many daily activities hard to perform.
Having asthma can prevent you from indulging in any strenuous activities like running, dancing or even taking the stairs as this might cause the condition to aggravate. The causes for asthma are many it could be due to a variety of factors like environmental or genetic. Asthma is also caused due to certain allergies, medication, respiratory infections, stress, and anxiety etc. What if we tell that there is a way to control the symptoms of asthma. According to yoga expert Himalayan Siddha, Grandmaster Akshar, Yoga is one way to do that. Here are the yoga asanas suggested by the expert for people suffering from asthma.
5 Yoga Asanas For People Suffering From Asthma
There are 5 effective yoga poses that should become part of your team if you suffer from asthma. Many of these poses are simple and can be done by practitioners of all levels. Wheel pose or Chakrasana must be done only if you are a regular practitioner of yoga and do not have any issues related to the spine or back.