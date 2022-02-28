Struggling With An Eating Disorder? Yoga Can Help You

Unhealthy lifestyle during the pandemic can trigger pre-existing eating disorder, warn experts. Below are some yoga poses that can benefit people with eating disorders.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed people's lifestyles dramatically. Are you spending more time at home watching TV or browsing social networking sites these days? You're not alone. But this habit may make you eat more that in turn can trigger their pre-existing eating disorder, warn experts.

Talking to the HealthSite, Dr. Shivani Tomar, Assistant Professor, Deptt. Of Psychology, Noida International University, highlighted three major contributing factors for eating disorders: sociocultural (e.g., media and peer influences), biological, psychological (negative affect, low self-esteem, and body dissatisfaction) and environmental.

Types of eating disorder

Dr. Tomar explained: There are two major types of eating disorder: anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. Anorexia nervosa is characterised by a distorted body image with an unwarranted fear of being overweight. People with bulimia may secretly binge eating large amounts of food with a loss of control over the eating and then purge, trying to get rid of the extra calories in an unhealthy way.

Obesity is not an eating disorder or mental disorder, but people with a higher weight are more prone to develop eating disorders compared with the general population, noted Dr. Tomar.

Treatment of eating disorders

According to Dr. Tomar, treatment of an eating disorder depends on your particular disorder and your symptoms.

He said, "It typically includes a combination of psychological therapy (psychotherapy), nutrition education, medical monitoring and sometimes medications. With the help of mental health professionals and family support, we can fight eating disorders."

Yoga can benefit people with eating disorders

Regular yoga practice may aid in the restoration of mental, emotional and physical strength that is damaged due to binge eating disorders, stated Dr H P Bharathi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Dr Bharathi continued, "Millions of people suffer from a variety of eating disorders, which is disturbed and unhealthy eating habit that might include restrictive dieting, obsessive eating, or meal skipping. According to a study published by the National Eating Disorder Association, 4 out of 10 adults have either directly experienced an eating disorder or know someone who has."

Through the fostering of non-judgment, confidence, and self-acceptance, yoga has been demonstrated to help ease anxiety, anger and depression as well as improve self-esteem and a healthy body image, the expert said.

"On the physical level, yoga may be customised to assist digestion, ease constipation, and lessen reactivity to the unpleasant process of binge eating. On an emotional level, yoga encourages emotional connection to the person's internal world, allowing emotions, wants, and longings to be grounded. Stressful mental patterns that sustain eating disorders may frequently dissipate slowly with a design that first opens the body via stretching and then completes with relaxation. During or after a yoga practice, we may be able to release feelings that have been burdening us for years," Dr Bharathi added.

Yoga poses people with eating disorders can practice

Dr Deepak Mittal, Founder, Divine Soul Yoga, suggested some yoga poses that can benefit people with eating disorders. These include - Child's pose, Wheel Pose, Mountain Pose, Bow Pose, Suryanamaskar, Paranayama and Yoga Nidra.

"These asanas have a positive impact on the gut and digestive system which lead to balanced eating and inspired lifestyle. When combined with yoga, it can heal not only the body but also the mind as well," Dr Mittal stated.

However, he advised practising these poses under a supervision of authorized trainer.