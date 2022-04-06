Struggling to Sleep? Try This Scientifically Proven Sleep Ritual For Better Sleep

Struggling to Sleep? Try This Scientifically Proven Sleep Ritual For Better Sleep

Have you been struggling to sleep lately? If you have then you can make this small change in your life to have better sleep at night.

Radical changes brought on by COVID in terms of lifestyle, work, socializing etc. have led to so many people having to suffer from conditions like insomnia, and irregular sleep cycles. The human body and mind store a lot of anxiety throughout the day and this causes us to become unable to fall asleep easily.

Here are some ways that we put our minds at rest before settling down for the day. The fact that we neglect our mental state regularly, can become the cause a significant amount of harm to our health.

Sleep Patterns

There are two main types of sleep:

TRENDING NOW

Rapid-eye-movement (REM) sleep

REM sleep, often called "active sleep," is the rapid eye movement that gives it its name. A lot of sleep experts believe that these eye movements are in a way related to the way that we have dreams.

Non-rapid-eye-movement (NREM) sleep

NREM sleep is referred to as "deep" or "slow-wave" sleep.

Yoga Asanas For Better Sleep

If you want to sleep better, yoga is a holistic solution that can help you rectify your faulty sleep cycles. Here are some yoga practices that you can try which include asanas, meditation, and even pranayama exercises that you can do on a regular basis before turning in for the night. These easy and efficient techniques can be done by everyone without any constraint on age, background etc.

You may like to read

Simply set aside a few minutes before you go to sleep every night. You can practice them in the sequence as given or even mix it up as per your convenience.

Balasana Child's Pose

Formation of the posture

Gently relax your knees down on the floor or even the bed

Sit your pelvis on the heels

Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left (big toes) must be next to each other

Stretch out your hands to put your forehead down

Sukhasana Happy Pose

Formation of the posture

Sit straight on your bed and stretch your legs out

Simply cross your legs over one top of the other

Put your palms on the knees

Vajrasana

This yoga pose can be done right after consuming a meal.

Formation of the posture

Gently relax your knees down on the floor or even the bed

Sit your pelvis on the heels

Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left (big toes) must be next to each other

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Hakini mudra

This mudra can be done in any stable seated posture such as Sukhasana (easy pose) or Padmasana (lotus pose), in which the spine remains upright.

To practice this mudra, bring the palms to face one another keeping them a few inches apart. Join the fingertips and thumbs of both hands together, allowing them to maintain light contact. The hands should then be raised to the level of the third-eye chakra, in the centre of the forehead.

As you breathe in through the nostrils, place the tongue against the roof of the mouth with each inhalation, and relax with each exhalation

Suchi mudra

This mudra can be done in any stable seated posture such as Sukhasana (easy pose) or Padmasana (lotus pose), in which the spine remains upright.

To perform this mudra, the thumb forms a fist with the middle, ring and little fingers, and the forefinger extends upward similar to a "Number One" gesture.

This mudra can be practised while seated, prone, standing or even walking, as long as the body is relaxed and the posture is symmetrical.

Combine your yoga routine with a healthy and nourishing diet. Practice meditating on your breath to release stress on a daily basis, this will create a more relaxed inner world that is favourable for good sleep.

(The article is contributed by a yoga master and spiritual guru Grandmaster Akshar)

RECOMMENDED STORIES