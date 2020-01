We all know that yoga offers a plethora of health benefits. Many of us are eager to start practising this mind-body-technique as a way of life. However, you may find it difficult to understand where to start from. Here, we take you through 5 easy poses that will kickstart your day by helping you get rid of your early morning stiffness and brain fog. Practise these asanas every morning for a good and light stretch.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

This is a brilliant morning stretch that relaxes the muscles of your shoulders, hamstrings, calves as well as the arches of your feet. While striking this pose, your heart is above your head. This move amps up the blood flow to your brain and enhances its performance, making you more alert. This is a great way to start your day.

How to

• Roll out your yoga mat and sit on your hands and knees.

• Place your knees exactly below your hips and your hands a little ahead of the shoulders.

• Breathe out as you take your knees off the floor.

• Your butt should face the ceiling

• Push your top thighs back while stretching your heels down towards the floor.

• Make sure your knees are straight but not locked.

• Press your fingers onto the floor keeping your head in between the upper arms.

Balasana

This yoga pose opens up your shoulder muscles. Balasana can also work as a great way to relax in between tough poses.

How to

• Sit on your heels while your knees touch the ground.

• Your knees should be hip-width apart.

• Breathe out and gradually take your forehead towards the ground without touching it.

• Take your arms to the front as you bend your head.

• Slowly press your chest on your thighs.

Trikonasana

This is a standing pose that gives a wonderful stretch to your hips, hamstrings, calves, chest, shoulders and spine. This asana will also strengthen your knees, quads, and ankles.

How to

• Stand straight on the floor and keep your feet wide apart.

• Then turn your right foot 90 degrees and left foot by 15 degrees.

• Align the centre of your right heel with the centre of your left foot arch.

• Make sure your feet are pressing the ground and the weight of your body is equally balanced on your feet.

• Inhale deeply. Bend your body to the right, downward from the hips without as you exhale.

• Keep your waist straight, allowing your left hand to go up in the air.

• Bring your right hand down to the floor.

• Ensure your hands are in a straight line.

• Come back in the same position and repeat it again on the left side.

Cat/Cow pose

This pose warms up your spine in a fun way. The moves prep you up for tough are great to prep for back bends and aids in the release of stress.

How to

• Start on all fours, placing your wrists just below your shoulders

• Keep your knees underneath your hips

• Make sure your spine and head are in a neutral position. Inhale.

• Exhale and start the cat pose: Round your spine to the ceiling and gently take your head towards the floor.

• Inhale and start the cow pose: Lift your chest, head and butt towards the ceiling

(Don’t holding each pose for 5 to 10 breaths. Strike these two poses 5 to 10 times going at your own pace).

Vrikshasana

This position requires you to stand on one leg and therefore enhances your balance. It also stretches groin, thighs, torso, and shoulders.

How to

• Stand straight with your legs shoulder-width apart.

• Gradually lift your left foot and place it on the right inner thigh.

• Maintain equal pressure on your foot and inner thigh while they are pressed together.

• Hold the pose for 5-10 seconds and then repeat on the other side.