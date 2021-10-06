Simple Face Yoga Asanas And Why These Mudras Are Good For Your Skin

Are you looking for ways to attain beautiful, glowing skin? Here are some yoga poses suggested by yoga expert Grand Master Akshar that can help get youthful skin.

Yoga brings innumerable benefits for the mind, body and soul making it a holistic solution for good health. For glowing and radiant skin, your inner health is as important as your outer beauty treatments. One of the many boons of practising yoga regularly is that it can make you look 10 years younger. Yoga cleanses your system from the inside allowing your skin to look fresh, wrinkle-free and radiant. This can be a great boost to your confidence and self-esteem.

Face Yoga Exercises For A Youthful Skin

You can follow these asanas holding each pose for 10-15 seconds. Along with these postures, asanas like Chakrasana, Dhanurasana and Padahasthasana can also help you achieve that youthful skin that you have always wanted.

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your back and place your palms on the floor beside you

Use your abdominal muscles to lift your legs up 90 degrees

Press your palms firmly into the floor, and drop your legs back behind your head

Support your lower back with the palms as required

Hold the asana for a while

Word of Advice: Those having lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis and high blood pressure should not practice this posture.

Sarvangasana

Formation of the posture:

Lie down on your back and place your arms beside you

Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky

Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor

Place your palms on your back for support

Try to align your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet

Focus your gaze towards your feet

Sirshasana (Headstand)

Formation of the posture:

Begin by assuming Vajrasana

Place your elbows on the ground

Your interlocked palms and elbows must form an imaginary

equilateral triangle

Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms

Your palms should act as a support to the back of your head

Walk with your toes towards your head until your back straightens

First, lift your right leg up and align it with your upper body

Use your core strength, balance and lift your left leg up

Join your legs and point your toes down

Remain in this position for as long as you are comfortable.

Word of Advice

Practitioners with wrist, neck or shoulder issues should refrain from performing this asana

Women must refrain from performing this asana during menstruation or pregnancy

Practitioners who are suffering from enlarged thyroid, liver or spleen, cervical spondylitis, slipped disc and high blood pressure or other heart ailments must refrain from performing this asana

Kapal Bhati

In Sanskrit, 'Kapal' means skull and 'bhati' means 'shining/illuminating'. Therefore, this Kapalbhati Pranayam is also known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique.

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath

You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it

Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach

Along with these poses, you can also blow air into your cheeks, holding it for a few seconds in your mouth and release. Repeat this a few times. Do exercises for the eyes, by making rotations with your eyeballs, looking up and down etc.

(The article is contributed by Himalayan Siddha Yoga Expert, Grand Master Akshar)

