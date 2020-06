Changing your diet and exercising the chest muscles can help get rid of man boobs. © Shutterstock

Excess fat on the chest is the cause of moobs or man boobs for most men. Those flabby fat deposits can spoil your physical shape and make you look unattractive. The shortcut solution to this problem is liposuction, but it can be quite expensive and painful. Though it may take time, changing your diet and exercising the chest muscles can help get rid of the excess chest fat naturally. But we won’t be asking you to spend hours in the gym. We have a healthy and easier option to help you attain a rock solid, toned chest – which is yoga. There are different yoga postures that can help remove excess fat accumulated on your chest. Here are a few asanas that you must try. Remember to focus on your breath while you perform these asanas. Also Read - Best yoga poses to tone your body this summer

Bhujangasana or cobra pose

The intense backbend pose will tighten the pectoral muscles as well as expand your chest. Also Read - Long working hours strain your eyes: 4 yoga workouts to try

How to do it Also Read - Yoga could help boost your mood: 3 inversion poses that can do the trick

Lying on your stomach, straighten the arms to lift the chest off the floor.

You should press the tops of the feet, thighs and the pubis should firmly into the floor.

Lift the chest only to the height at which you can maintain a connection through your pubis to your legs.

Distribute the backbend evenly throughout the entire spine.

Hold this pose for 15 to 30 seconds, breathing easily. Return to the starting pose with an exhalation.

Repeat it three times.

Chaturanga dandasana or four-limbed staff pose

This yoga asana is an excellent workout for your upper body and core.

How to do it

Start with a plank position

Ensure that your back and legs form a straight line

Now, slowly lower down with control squeezing your elbows into your body. Bend your elbows only to a 90-degree angle so that your shoulders are parallel with your elbows.

Make sure your head and neck are aligned with your torso.

Try to hold the pose for 10-30 seconds

To make the pose more challenging, alternate between lifting one foot off the floor.

Virabhadrasana I or warrior I pose

This intermediate standing yoga pose works the areas of your upper arms and chest that help build firm muscles in the chest region.

How to do it

Stand straight, then step your right foot forward about four feet.

Bend your knee into a lunge, keeping your left leg straight behind you.

Raise your arms straight above your head, keeping your shoulders pressed down.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together and lift your chin to gaze at your hands overhead.

Hold this pose for eight deep breaths and then repeat on the left side.

Purvotannasana or intense east pose

This pose challenges your shoulders, triceps and upper back.

How to do it