Yoga, a healing therapy, uses breathing exercises, physical postures and meditation to provide overall well-being and fitness. It is an ancient art that has been around for more than 5,000 years. This art can calm the nervous system and balance the body, mind and spirit. It can reduce high blood pressure and stress, aid in digestion and also improve coordination, flexibility, concentration and sleep. Rope wall yoga is a variation where you perform yoga poses hanging on a rope.

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign researchers say that a single, 20-minute session of Hatha yoga significantly improved participants’ speed and accuracy on tests of working memory and inhibitory control, two measures of brain function associated with the ability to maintain focus and take in, retain and use new information.

Take your yoga practice to new heights and challenge yourself with new poses during a Rope Wall Yoga sequence. If you’re looking to strengthen your muscles and perform deeper stretches to open up your joints, Rope Wall Yoga will be the new workout you add to your fitness routine.

ORIGIN OF ROPE WALL YOGA

Designed by yoga guru B.K.S Iyengar, Rope Wall Yoga focuses on alignment as you deepen popular yoga poses using ropes that are attached to rings drilled deep into a wall. B.K.S Iyengar is an author and yoga instructor famous for his yoga practice, Iyengar Yoga. Rope Wall Yoga is effective in supporting injuries and helping you to free your range of motion during your practice.

BENEFITS OF ROPE WALL YOGA

With regular practice of Rope Wall Yoga, you improve your balance, length and alignment by targeting muscle groups in a new and effective way. Having the support rope also promotes a sense of security. This allows you to take your practice further and reap all the health benefits this practice has to offer.

Decrease tension in the spine

Many yogis have reported a decreased tension in their spine, making this practice extremely beneficial for those individuals who have to spend their days sitting for hours hunched over a desk at work. Additionally, if you experience back problems regularly, Rope Wall Yoga might be the solution you have been looking for.

Expand your movement with an anchored pose

Since your body can explore its range of motion to its full potential, you increase your overall mobility and improve your agility with this practice. Being anchored to the wall while performing the various poses also helps to promote focus and concentration as you move through the sequence.

Experience a new way of doing yoga

Spruce up your yoga routine by trying out a new way of performing asanas and challenge yourself by deepening your postures. Rope Wall Yoga might help you refresh your practice and help you learn new ways of performing backbends and twists that target the muscles you don’t normally engage during your regular flow.

Benefit from sustained poses

Since your body is anchored to the wall, you will be able to perform various poses such as Downward Facing Dog for longer periods of time. This can help you focus on your breathing and deepen your practice by taking the asana a little further than you normally would. As a bonus, you can also practice being upside down for longer. This helps to boost circulation in the lower back without putting any stress on the crown of your head.

Try Something New

Yoga can bring the body a ton of mental and physical health benefits. By switching up your practice, you not only increase your excitement to work out, but you also target different muscles in your body that might be craving a new form of exercise.

