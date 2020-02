Pregnancy is a time when you have to take extra care of yourself. While it is important to eat the right foods, it is equally important to undertake some amount of physical activity. But all exercises may not be safe for you and your baby. Yoga is one therapy that is perfectly safe for you at this time. In fact, there is today even a branch of yoga called prenatal yoga. Regular practice of this yoga can help ease a lot of discomfort that you may be experiencing. It is perfectly safe and there is no risk involved for either you or your baby.

It will also keep your spirits and energy up and help you get rid of all stress. Moreover, it will improve flexibility and your core strength which will help in case you go in for a normal delivery. Prenatal yoga will also reduce post-delivery recovery time.

Let us look at a few poses that you can try. But remember to do it only under guidance of a certified yoga teacher. If you feel discomfort, stop immediately. Also, consult a doctor before starting.

Tadasana

This is also known as the Mountain Pose. It increases endurance and makes your lower body strong.

Directions: Stand straight with your feet together. The toes must touch each other and heels may be slightly apart. Keep your hands alongside your body. Tighten your thigh muscles and lift your kneecaps. Keep your lower body loose. Strengthen the inner arches of your inner ankles as you lift them. Gently turn your upper thighs inward. Elongate the tailbone and lift your pubis so that it is closer to the navel. Breathe in and stretch your shoulders, arms and chest upwards. Feel the stretch and hold the pose for a few seconds.

Veer Bhadhraasana

This asana will increase your stamina, improve balance and concentration and take care of your backache.

Directions: Stand straight with arms by your side. Keep your legs around four feet apart from each other. Raise your arms parallel to the floor and turn your head to the left. Then turn your left foot 90 degrees to the left and bend your left knee. The angle of hips and arms should be same i.e. 180 degrees. Stay in this position for 30 to 60 seconds and repeat on the other side.