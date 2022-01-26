Prenatal Yoga For Strength & Soothing Every Trimester

Yoga is a blessing in pregnancy. It helps you stay tension-free and prepare your body for labor and delivery.

Are you expecting a baby! Well, there is nothing more phenomenal than having a life growing inside you. Since you are doing the job of creation within you, you will come across challenges along with the changes that will take place in your body. These changes can be felt physically, mentally and emotionally.

Rajesh Singh Maan, a spiritual yoga guru, and sacred sciences teacher, popularly known as "Acharya Advait Yogbhushan", founder of 'Swamarpan Foundation' & A Himalayan Yogi Institute' says that yoga is a blessing in pregnancy. As the body creates another life within, a proper functioning of all internal systems is essential so that the body can supply proper nutrition to the baby and maintain its own wellbeing. Pregnant women face a shift in their center of gravity, leading to lower back pain. Yogic practices help the body stay tension-free and prepare the to-be mother for labor and delivery. A regular and conscious practice will help you ease the effect of common symptoms such as cramps, morning sickness, constipation, etc.

Yoga asanas for expecting moms

The practitioner must hold these asanas for a minimum of 1 minute each, before coming back from them.

Trikonasana

This asana is also known as the Triangle pose in modern yoga and is a standing side bend extending asana. It is practiced by the practitioner by standing with legs spread with 3-4 feet gap. It is to be practiced from both sides. The practitioner positions the right feet outwards stretches both arms at shoulder positions and starts bending from the right side as to touch the right heel with the right hand, the left hand is stretched upwards forming a 180* angle with both hands from the ground. It is important to keep the pelvis straight facing forwards. This asana works on the core and opens the hips muscles helping ease labor pain. It also relieves stress from the lower back.

Matsayasana

Also known as the fish pose is practiced by the practitioner by lying on their back lifting the chest up, opening their heart with the help of elbows drawing their shoulders back. The neck shall be stretched at the back forehead facing the wall. It has also been called the "destroyer of all diseases". It stretches the hip flexors and intercoastal muscles along with stimulating the belly and the neck muscles.

Baddhakonasa

Is practiced by the practitioner by sitting and bending the knees so that both palms face each other. The practitioner sits in an elongated spine with knees resting on the floor. This asana is great for your meditation practice as it will release pressure from the pelvic region. It also helps with digestion and cramps.

Shavasana

After your yoga asanas, lie down in shav-asana releasing all pressure from the full body and experiencing the flow of blood throughout the body.

