Plough Pose (Halasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Plough Pose (Halasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Plough pose or halasana is a yoga pose that strengthens and relaxes your body. Here are all the benefits of halasana and how you can perform it.

Plough pose, also known as Halasana in Sanskrit, is an inverted yoga that strengthens and calms your body. Halasana is a popular yoga pose as it is a part of many varieties of yoga styles. Typically, this yoga pose is performed towards the end of a yoga session. It is, however, the third of the Sivananda sequence's 12 basic asanas.

When you do a plough pose, it is important that you balance your stance. When done correctly, the plough pose can help release tension in the neck and the throat. This yoga posture can also help relieve backache, stretch your body, and lengthen the spine. Here's everything you need to know about the pose.

Benefits Of Plough Pose

Doing this posture can be beneficial for you in more ways than one. Here are all the benefits of plough pose you should know about:

TRENDING NOW

Boosts blood circulation

Improves blood pressure

Helps manage blood sugar levels

Strengthens and tones your back

Prevents and relieves neck stiffness

Enhances flexibility

Reduces injury risk by improving movement

Relieves stress and tension

Stimulates digestion

Improves muscle and joint mobility

Strengthens your shoulders, arms and legs

How To Do The Asana?

Here's how to do a plough pose:

Lie down on your back with your arms by your sides, palms down. Inhale and lift your feet off the floor using your core muscles, lifting your legs vertically at a 90-degree angle. Continue to breathe normally while lifting your hips and back off the ground with your hands. Now, try to make a 180-degree angle over your head till your toes touch the floor. Your back should be parallel to the ground. It could be a little challenging at first, so be careful. Hold this position and gradually relax your body with each steady breath. Gently lower your legs down as you exhale after about a minute of performing the pose.

Precautions To Take

Don't rush into the pose as it can cause a strain on your neck or back. Do the pose slowly. Keep in mind that you shouldn't jerk your body while bringing your legs down. While it does not cause any harm if done correctly, the following people should avoid the pose:

Someone with an injured neck

If you have diarrhoea or high blood pressure

If you're pregnant

On the first two days of your menstrual cycle

Make sure to connect with a doctor with performing halasana, especially if you have suffered from a chronic disease or spinal disorder.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES