If you are someone who loves to follow Bollywood celebs for fitness goals, then Malaika Arora will surely be on your list. The yoga idol for millions is back on social media again this week with a new yoga pose and its benefits. Also Read - 4 expert-recommended yoga poses to relieve shoulder and neck pain

In a blush pink sports bra and tights, Malaika took to Instagram on Monday and posted a picture of her nailing the Ardha Matsyendrasana. She wrote: “Namaste Everyone! It’s time to strike a new pose with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. This week’s pose is Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose)….” Also Read - Yoga workouts: Effective poses for the chronic couch potato

Ardha Matsyendrasana – Benefits Of This Yoga Asana

In the picture, the actress can be seen performing the Ardha Matsyendrasana. She also shared the benefits of yoga asana.

Malaika wrote: “This yoga pose is a great hip opener. It flexes the lower part of the body making the hip stronger and toned. The neck, shoulders, arms, and chest is well opened and bring great flexibility too. This also helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and the pancreas…”

Ardha Matsyendrasana – How To Do This Asana

Along with making her fans know the benefits of the yoga asana, the actress also penned down the step-by-step procedure of doing it.

Here’s how to do this yoga asana:

1. Firstly, sit in a state of Dandasana with your legs straight, place your hands on the ground on the side of your hips and keep your spine straight.

2. Now, bend your left leg gently such that your left heel touches the right hip.

3. Cross your right leg over your left leg in such a way that your right leg ends next to your left knee.

4. Place your left elbow to the outside of your right knee.

5. Take your right hand on your lower back. Now twist your upper body to the right side and hold your left hand with your right hand or interlock.

6. Chin towards the right shoulder, hold the posture for 10 to 15 seconds, and release. Repeat the same with another leg.

Utthita Vasisthasana Or Side Plank

Earlier, the actress has shared a picture in which she could be seen doing Utthita Vasisthasana which is also known as side plank.

Posting the picture on Instagram, she wrote: “First day of the month had to be a good start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. So go get your mats out and begin with the Utthita Vasisthasana Yoga Pose, also called as Side Plank…”

So what are you waiting for? Grab your yoga mat and nail the asanas.