If you are someone who loves to follow Bollywood celebs for fitness goals then Malaika Arora will surely be on your list. The yoga idol for millions is back on social media again this week with a new yoga pose and its benefits. In a blush pink sports bra and tights Malaika took to Instagram on Monday and posted a picture of her nailing the Ardha Matsyendrasana. She wrote: “Namaste Everyone! It’s time to strike a new pose with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. This week’s pose is Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose)….” View this post on Instagram A post