Malaika Arora Beats The Heat With Yoga, Performs Three Asanas

A heatwave warning was issued recently in India due to soaring temperatures. Here are the yoga poses recommended by Malaika Arora to cool down your body.

With the temperature soaring high and a heatwave warning lurking over her heads, it is natural for people to look for some ways to respite. According to Malaika Arora, yoga is one of those ways that will help you beat the heat this summer. A big yoga enthusiast, Malaika often shares posts on her social media inspiring her fans to work on their well-being.

In her latest IG video, she has shared three yoga asanas that will help you keep your body cool this summer.

Malaika Arora Recommended Yoga For Summer

In this week's #MalaikaMoveOfTheWeek series, the 48-year-old shared some simple poses that can help you cool down. She captioned the video, "Don't let the heat get the better of you this summer, cool down with yoga. This week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek @malaikaaroraofficial recommends 3 asanas that will help you cool down the body. Try these asanas: Pigeon pose Cat cow pose Tree pose #mondaymotivation #sarvayoga #divayoga #summerworkout #reels."

Check out the post right here:

Yoga Poses To Cool Down Your Body

Malaika does three yoga poses to cool down the body: Pigeon pose, cat-cow pose, and tree pose. Here's how to perform the poses.

Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

Place your knee on the floor and keep your spine straight

Gently extend your right leg backwards (behind you) until your left knee and foot are next to your right hip

Make sure your toes are pointed in the right direction

Lean forward and take a deep breath in.

Push your chest outwards and hold the position for 20 to 25 seconds

Now change your leg and repeat the process with your opposite leg

Then sit in Padmasana and relax for a few moments before repeating the technique four times with both legs.

Cat-Cow Pose

Stand on all fours, with your back from a tabletop position

Maintain a perpendicular to the floor position with your arms perpendicular to the floor and your hands flat on the floor, just behind your shoulders

Keep your legs hip-width apart

Curl your toes and raise your tailbone by tilting your pelvis back

Allow this movement to ripple along your spine without moving your neck as your belly drops down

Draw your navel in (kind of into your spine) with your abdominal muscles

Now, softly look up to the ceiling without craning your neck

Once you have inhaled, exhale and release the toes

Tip your pelvis forward while tucking your tailbone and allow this action to go up to your spine again to make it naturally round.

Draw your navel to your spine, then lower your head and look at your navel

Repeat the Cat-Cow Stretch on each inhale and exhale for 5 to 10 breaths, matching the movement to your own breath

Tree Pose

Balance on one leg, with the other folded and supported on the inside of your thigh

Extend your hands over your head and point them straight up in a prayer position

Focus your gaze on the distance, shift your weight to your left leg while keeping your right knee bent in a half-lotus position

Hold for a few seconds before releasing and repeating with the other leg

Caution: Consult a professional yoga instructor in case you suffer from any health problems.

