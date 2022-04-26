Malaika Arora Beats The Heat With Yoga, Performs Three Asanas

With the temperature soaring high and a heatwave warning lurking over her heads, it is natural for people to look for some ways to respite. According to Malaika Arora, yoga is one of those ways that will help you beat the heat this summer. A big yoga enthusiast, Malaika often shares posts on her social media inspiring her fans to work on their well-being.
In her latest IG video, she has shared three yoga asanas that will help you keep your body cool this summer.
Malaika Arora Recommended Yoga For Summer
In this week's #MalaikaMoveOfTheWeek series, the 48-year-old shared some simple poses that can help you cool down. She captioned the video, "Don't let the heat get the better of you this summer, cool down with yoga. This week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek @malaikaaroraofficial recommends 3 asanas that will help you cool down the body. Try these asanas: Pigeon pose Cat cow pose Tree pose #mondaymotivation #sarvayoga #divayoga #summerworkout #reels."