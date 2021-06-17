The world has already recognised the importance of Yoga, and Bollywood celebrities are no different. Many celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bipasha Basu prefer Yoga to start their day. Lately, Madhuri Dixit Nene has also been sharing some fitness video on her social media account. Encouraging her fans to practice Yoga, the Bollywood diva shared a video ahead of International Yoga Day to keep yourself fit and fab. Also Read - Skincare tips: Here's how Madhuri Dixit keeps her skin glowing and healthy at 53

International Yoga Day is observed on June 21st every year to promote awareness about the numerous advantages of Yoga practice for individuals all around the globe. Yoga helps improve strength, flexibility, and resilience, in addition to physical and mental relaxation. Yoga is popular because of its unique blend of elements and advantages. To help you avail the benefits, the Kalank actress shared a fitness video on her IGTV.

Madhuri Dixit Nene Demonstrates Bhujangasana For Her Fans

Starting a series on her Instagram account, Dixit Nene shared a simple yoga asana with her fans to kick start the day. Inviting her fans to join her, she captioned the video, "Yoga has always been a part of my fitness regime. As #InternationalYogaDay is coming up I want to share some simple asanas & invite you all to join me."

Check out the video right here:

Benefits Of Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Explaining the benefits, she further added, “Day 1 – #Bhujangasana to strengthen the spine, stimulate abdominal organs, and relieve stress & fatigue. Create reels remix of the poses every day & join me for this special series of #DailyYogaWithMe.”

Here are some reasons why Bhujangasana should be a part of your daily workout regimen:

Helps open up the shoulders and neck to alleviate pain

Reduces fatigue and tension

Tones the abdomen

Improves blood circulation by expanding the chest

Strengthens the shoulders and back

Improves upper and middle back flexibility

It may also benefit those with respiratory problems

How To Do It?

Here is how you can perform the cobra pose: