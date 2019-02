Couple yoga is a form of yoga that is designed to build a physical and physiological connection with your partner. © Shutterstock

Well, love is not just about giving roses to your partner and saying those three magical words. Instead, it is more about spending time with each other, sharing workload, caring for each other, and doing things together. Among many other bonding activities that are ideal for you and your partner, couple yoga also ensures all of it. It is a form of yoga that is designed to build a physical and physiological connection with your partner. Holding space for light-heartedness and laughter, these poses can create a sense of safety and trust. Couple yoga brings two people together through touch, movement, play, and breath. Both of you will get to hear each other’s heartbeat through these asanas. Even starts like Bipasha Basu and Sushmita Sen vouch for couple yoga. On this 14th February, the big day of love, practise these 5 couple yoga poses that will help you come closer to your partner.

Partner Breathing: It is considered as one of the easy and comfortable ways to connect with your partner through breathing.

How to do it:

To start, sit in a comfortable position with your back resting against your partner.

Indulge in alternate breathing with your partner. This means that when you inhale, he will exhale and vice versa.

Do it for 3-5 minutes.

Double Downward Dog: Bringing length in your spine, this gentle inversion inspires communication and closeness.

How to do it:

Come in downward dog position with your partner in front of you in the same position.

Now, with the help of your feet and hands, come back until your feet are on your partner’s lower back.

Stay in this position until both of you are comfortable.

Try to move through the pose and keep talking during that time.

Hold this position for 5 to 7 breathes.

Release by asking your partner to bend his knees and lower hips.

Partner Twist: Apart from helping in detoxification of your body, this yoga pose initiate playfulness with your partner.

How to do it:

Start by sitting on the floor with legs crossed and back resting against your partner’s back.

Inhale and bring arms overhead.

Now, exhale and keep your right hand to inside of your partner’s left knee. Bring your left hand to the outside of your right knee/thigh.

Make sure your partner mirrors the same movement.

Be in this posture for 3 to 5 breaths and then repeat it on the other side.

Buddy Boat Pose: Considered as an energetic pose, it encourages laughter. Buddy Boat Pose is playful and works at the core of your relationship.

How to do it:

Facing each other, sit in a comfortable position.

Bend your knees and let your toes touch each other.

Hold your partners wrist.

Now, bring sole of feet together, drawing knees into chest.

Straighten your legs and make sure your spine is straight and chest open.

Hold on to this position for 5 to 7 breaths and then release.

Partner Forward Fold: Opening the hamstrings, this yoga pose calms your nervous system.

How to do it: