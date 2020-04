Plank pose has a lot of benefits like it heightens your metabolism, increases muscle definition and most importantly strengthens your core.

Enough has been said about quarantine period affecting your physical and mental health, and it is high time that you do something about it and make good use of the lockdown. Staying at home all day can make you become sedentary, which may affect the functioning of your body. If you're working from home, incorrect body posture can cause problems in your back and core area. Well, to combat such problems you need to stop thinking and start doing something about it. Many people think a strong core is all about six-pack abs, but it is much more than that. Below are some core strengthening yoga asanas which will help in supporting your back and will provide overall strength and stability in your body.

Cosmic egg pose

Cosmic egg pose is a great asana to warm up. It will also help you concentrate on your core strength. Focus on breathing while striking this pose.

How to do it

Sit on the floor and hold your knees close to your chest.

Make sure to wrap your arms around your legs to hold them.

Now lift your feet off the ground so that only your hip area touches the floor.

Lean back slightly to find balance.

Keep your shoulders blade down and engage your abdominal muscles to maintain the balance

Look forward and hold for 10 breaths.

Boat Pose (Navasana)

This is one of the common poses in yoga for core strengthening. It helps in making both the abdominal muscles and the hip flexors stronger. For the unversed, hip flexors are a group of muscles which are present in the front of your hip. They are attached with lumbar spine, femur, and pelvis. Working on making the hip flexors stronger canactually help stabilize the spine and overall core strength.

How to do it

Sit on the ground and bring your knee towards your chest.

Push your belly button towards the spine in order to activate your core strength.

Now lift your feet off the ground and balance your body on the tail bone.

Stretch your legs pointing through the toes and make sure to press the big toes together.

Try to maintain the balance and don’t fall back.

Keep your arms straight and parallel with the ground.

Hold for 10 breaths.

Plank Pose

Plank pose has a lot of benefits like it heightens your metabolism, increases muscle definition and most importantly strengthens your core. It majorly works to make your abdominals, back and shoulder stronger.

How to do it