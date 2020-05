This is combined with simple yoga breathing techniques and ‘laughter meditation’. It is a wonderful way to get rid of stress and bring down your risk of many chronic health complications. @Shutterstock

Whoever said that yoga is serious business must not have heard of laughter yoga. The ancient wellness therapy from India has undergone many modifications over the years. Laughter yoga or hasyayoga is one such variation that was developed by Madan Kataria, a physician from Mumbai, India, in 1995. This is a fun-filled activity interspersed with laughter and gaiety at frequent intervals. The main idea behind laughter yoga is to get people to laugh for no reason. This is combined with simple yoga breathing techniques and ‘laughter meditation’. It is a wonderful way to get rid of stress and bring down your risk of many chronic health complications. It can also help you boost immunity, fight depression and eventually become a more positive person. Also Read - Is work from home giving you a pain in the neck? 5 yoga poses to relieve your discomfort

Let us see how you can start practicing laughter yoga in the comforts of your home. Also Read - Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar relies on these yoga asanas for beating high BP: You can try them too

GETTING STARTED

Well, you must be wondering how to laugh when you can’t think of anything funny. Believe me, it is not difficult if you put your mind to it. All you need to do in open your mouth, smile widely and exhale forcefully. You do a little bit of warm up with clapping, chanting and deep breathing and you are ready to go. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan’s quarantine workout plan is simple and quite easy to follow

Deep breathing laughter

Start with this. It will help loosen you up and you will be less self-conscious when you proceed to the other exercises. Deep breathing will help you ‘laugh deeply from your belly’.

Directions

Place your hands on your diaphragm and inhale deeply to a count of four.

Exhale slowly to a count of four.

Feel the expansion and contraction of your diaphragm as you go through the motions. As you exhale, simulate one to two big belly laughs.

Do this for as long as you are comfortable. Concentrate on your breaths and end each exhalation with laughter.

Lion laughter

This will also help you to loosen up and be more playful. A perfect start to a stress-free life.

Directions

Stick your tongue out fully and keep your mouth wide open.

Open your eyes as wide as possible and stretch your hands out like the paws of a lion.

Now roar like a lion and then laugh from your belly. You will feel a stretch in your facial muscles, tongue and throat.

Hearty laughter exercise

This is more interactive, and you can this with your partner and friends. It will prevent mental health problems and reduce stress and anxiety.

Direction

Sit in a circle side by side.

One person can be appointed to give a cue like ‘1,2,3’.

At the count of three, start laughing at the same time. Try to keep the tone and pitch the same as everyone else.

Now, raise your arms high, tilt your head back, raise your chin and laugh from your heart.

Bring your hand down and start clapping.

At the same time, everybody in the group must start chanting ‘ho ho ha ha ha’ five to six times. End with a few deep breaths.

Humming laughter

This will not only make you feel light but also help bring down high blood pressure levels and improve clarity and focus.

Direction

Stand or sit comfortably and breath normally.

Keep your mouth closed.

Now, start humming and laughing at the same time. Remember that your mouth must be closed throughout.