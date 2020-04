Social isolation can take a toll on your mental and physical well-being. Now, with COVID-19 lockdown being extended till May 3, you may be wondering how you will manage to get through the rest of this time, which places severe restrictions on your movements. It is absolutely natural to slide into a state of lethargy especially when you don’t have to go through your usual morning ritual of rushing through breakfast and getting ready for work. But this can have long term effects on your health. What you need at this time is a morning ritual that will get you on your feet and energise and rejuvenate you for the entire day. Yoga asanas can come to your rescue here.

There are many morning yoga asanas that can simply transcend and reinvigorate you. If you perform these asanas daily, you will be free from many mental and physical irritations that may crop up because of this extended lockdown period. Here, we have complied the asanas that are most effective and which will transform you into a new and better person that you yourself may have difficulty recognising. These morning yoga asanas will increase flexibility, build endurance, boost muscles and bone health, keep away depression and stress and increase energy levels and help you lose weight. It will also help you sleep better at night.

Cat and cow pose

This reenergizes you and makes your spine strong.

Directions: Get down on your hands and knees on the floor. Keep your shoulders aligned to your wrists and knees to your hips. Inhale and lift your head and buttocks while lowering your stomach. Exhale and lower your head and tail bone while curving your spine. Repeat 15 times.

Downward-Facing Dog

This is the whole-body rejuvenating stretch. It will make your arms, legs and back strong.

Directions: Get down on your hands and knees on the floor. Keep your shoulders aligned to your wrists and knees to your hips. Now curl your toes and push back through your hands to lift your hips and straighten your legs. Let your head hang and engage your quadriceps to take the burden of your body’s weight off your arms. Rotate your thighs inward, keep your tail high and sink your heels towards the floor. Exhale and bend your knees to release and come back to your hands and knees.

Crescent Lunge

This yoga asana stretches and strengthens the lower and upper body, while creating stability and balance.

Directions: Begin this pose with the Downward-Facing Dog asana. Now exhale and bring your right foot forward between your hands. Bend your right knee to 90 degrees, and align it over the heel of your right foot. Keep your feet hip-width apart with both feet facing forward. Your right shin must be perpendicular to the floor. Come on to the ball of your left foot, lift your heel and draw it forward so that it is directly over your left toes. Lift your left leg and draw your knee and quadriceps up toward the ceiling. Straighten your left leg completely. Now gently draw your left hip forward as you press your right hip back, squaring your hips so they are parallel to the top edge of your mat. Inhale as you raise your torso to an upright position. Gently tilt your head and gaze up at a space between your thumbs. Draw your lower front ribs in and down toward your belly. Hold for up to one minute. Repeat on the other side.