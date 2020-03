Today there are many apps that are as good as, if not better, than the best instructor you may find. @Shutterstock

The International Yoga Festival is on the first week of March. This festival brings together practitioners from all corners of the world to the place where yoga is said to have originated. Held every year at Rishikesh in India, this week is all about celebrating the wellness technique that heals your body, mind and spirit. Yoga boosts your fitness levels and also improves overall health. It is basically a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices from ancient India that promotes total well-being. Though it originated in India, today it has spread to different parts of the world where people practice it to destress, relax and also improves fitness and overall health condition.

But if you are a beginner, you must not jump headlong into this practice on your own. It is best to get a trained instructor who will guide you through the right moves. This is important if you want to get the maximum benefits out of your yoga practice. Unfortunately, it is not always easy to get the best instructor. You may also not have the time to devote a part of your day to a yoga instructor. So, the next best option is to go digital. Today there are many apps that are as good as, if not better, than the best instructor you may find. These apps will guide you through poses and help you on your fitness journey. The best thing is that many of these apps are free. But some come with a steep price.

Let us take a look at a few yoga apps here.

Simply Yoga

This yoga app is perfect for beginners. You can easily download it on to your smartphone or tablet. It gives you more than 30 poses that can start you on your yoga journey. This is a free app that does not compromise on quality. The only downside is that there are some advertisements that can be an irritation when it comes in the middle of a pose.

Pocket Yoga

This app allows you to download the workouts on to your phone. So, you can perform your asanas with ease even if you don’t have network. This app gives you asanas that range from easy to very difficult. Therefore, it has something for everyone. It comes with a dictionary that helps you with posture and alignment. It is perfect for beginners as well as the seasoned yoga practitioner.

Daily Yoga

If you want to get a leaner, meaner and toned body, this is the yoga app made just for you. This app brings you yoga and also Pilates, HIIT and Vinyasa to give you a proper workout. You can lose weight, do some body sculpting and boost endurance and strength with the workouts specified in this app. Moreover, you can also see how many calories you have burned. But this is a paid app and you have to pay a subscription fee for this.