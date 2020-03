Rishikesh, the yoga capital of the world, is swarming with tourists who have come here to attend the 7-day long International Yoga Week. Every year the festival witnesses thousands of yoga fans from around the world. Amid this celebration, Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is also a yoga enthusiast, has shared an effective yoga pose for aches, pains and recovery.

In one of her Instagram stories, Diwekar highlighted the benefits of practising Suptapadangushtasana, a stretching exercise. She suggests all to practise this asana daily, especially those who suffer from back pain, weak joints and those who are recovering from a disease or surgery.

According to her, stretching is the corner stone of any exercise program. She said stretching regularly can prevent injuries and accelerate recovery from a strenuous exercise routine or even mental exhaustion.

The benefits of stretching as per Diwekar

She suggests that one should do stretching post exercise. This will help ensure that you don’t crash or catch infections after exercise.

Suptapadangushtasana will be extremely useful for people with conditions like fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, BP, Diabetes, Thyroid, etc. Practising this stretching exercise daily will help them in managing their condition, she says.

If you have back pain, knee pain, or weak joints, stretching yoga asanas may be helpful. Because Diwekar says stretching also improves–

range of motion in joints

blood circulation

coordination

posture

Good for people who are in desk jobs

“In fact, anyone who has been advised to not exercise can also safely stretch, provided you do it right,” writes Diwekar on her Instagram post.

She specially recommends this asana for people who are into desk jobs. Long hour sitting jobs can jam up your lower body, weaken your back and dry up the synovial fluid around the knees – she warns. The Suptapadangushtasana series can undo these damages.

How you should adapt this asana in your daily life

Diwekar also shares tips on how to perform the stretching asana. The Suptapadangushtasana involves three stretches. They can be easily done lying down on the floor. For best results, she suggests doing this stretch twice a day.

Watch the video below to learn how to perform the yoga pose the right way.