This time of every year the holy city of Rishikesh gets flooded with yoga enthusiasts from around the world. The reason, International Yoga Week, which is celebrated on the first week of March. Rishikesh is considered as the birthplace of yoga and the yoga capital of the world. If you have been planning to start practising yoga for weight loss, this is the right time. If you need any motivation, get it from the yoga fans at the event.

Yoga refers to the fusion of body, mind and spirit through meditation, breathing and physical postures. Yoga is a great way to lose weight if done using the right form. The best thing about yoga is that it can be practised from the comfort of your home. So, what are you waiting for? Get it started now. But initially do under the guidance of a trained professional. Here are 5 yoga asanas that burn the most calories and aid weight loss

Kumbhakasana or plank pose

This position engages all your muscles and help burn significant calories. Want to lose weight fast? Raising one leg up while you are in the plank position. This will help burn even more calories.

Chaturanga dandasana

It is also known as low plank. Create a straight body parallel to the ground, supported by the toes and palms, with elbows at a right angle. Your core has to be contracted. This position may look easy, but it is incredibly challenging, which makes you burn significant calories.

Chakrasana or the wheel pose

This position stretches the entire front of your body. It also engages your buttocks, legs, shoulders, arms and thighs. Hold this position for just 15 seconds, and you will burn around 20 calories.

Utkatasana or chair pose

Utkatasana literally means intense posture or powerful posture. It mainly targets your thighs and it gets your heart pumping quickly, which help burn a lot of calories. Hold this position for as long as you can.

Ardha pincha mayurasana or dolphin pose

This pose strengthens, and stretches the shoulders, upper back and legs. This pose not only burn calories but also strengthen your entire body.