We all want beautiful, soft, youthful skin, and we do many things to get it. Applying lotion, cream, face mask, do help, but gorgeous skin begins internally. Good diet and exercise are must to feel beautiful from the inside out. Practicing yoga daily can also drastically influence and rejuvenate your skin. It’s International Yoga Week, so let’s do some asanas to celebrate the festival and give your skin some yoga glow.

Yoga helps eliminate toxins from the body, regulate the digestive system and maintain proper blood circulation. There are also many yoga poses that rejuvenate and revitalize the body which in turn firm and tighten the skin. Here are some asanas that will naturally enhance your skin, give you a radiant glow.

Paschimottanasana

Paschimottanasana is called the Seated Forward Bend or the Intense Dorsal Stretch. This yoga pose facilitates the supply of blood to the face. Plus, it can regulate your digestive system giving you healthy looking beautiful skin. This asana also strengthens the thigh muscles and relaxes the back and arms.

Matsyasana

Also called Fish pose, matsyasana is a reclining back-bending asana. It helps relax the facial muscles and strengthens the muscles of the neck and back. It improves flow of blood to the face and increases the amount of oxygen of the blood.

Halasana

Halasana or Plough is one of the best yoga postures for beautiful and glowing skin. It improves the digestive process and give you glowing and healthy skin. It also stimulates the thyroid glands, parathyroid glands, lungs and abdominal organs, helping the blood rush to your head and face.

Tadasana

Popularly known as the Mountain Pose, it is a simple standing pose. But the results are wonderful. This pose enhances deep and rhythmic breathing that is essential for a healthy skin. It also helps the body release harmful toxins leaving the skin beautiful and glowing.

Uttanasana

It is considered one of the most beneficial yoga poses for glowing skin. The forward-bending pose helps increase blood circulation in the face region. It helps increase oxygen supply to the skin cells, and thus supply of helpful nutrients that rejuvenate the skin.