Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed "Yoga Day" during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. India's proposal was then approved by a total of 177 members, which marked a new high for the nation. On June 21, 2015, the inaugural International Day of Yoga was commemorated all around the world. Since then, yoga day is celebrated to highlight the importance of practising yoga to promote people's physical and mental well-being.

At times like these when the world is combatting the Covid-19 pandemic, it becomes vital to incorporate a healthy practice such as yoga to address mental health problems. These difficulties have multiplied during the COVID era, putting all age groups under pressure. The symptoms of mental health such as anxiety are often overlooked until the situation becomes serious. However, you can use yoga to cope with anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yoga To Deal With Covid-19 Anxiety

Each year, International Yoga Day carries a theme. The theme for 2021 is "Yoga for well-being", which is relevant at times when the world is reeling from the effects of Covid-19. There is no doubt that the pandemic also affects your mental health. Many people were found to be suffering from psychological distress, sadness and anxiety as a result of the limitations and losses imposed due to Covid-19.

The United Nations said on its website that yoga might help individuals cope with such situations since the message of the practice is to improve both physical and mental well-being. The statement read, “A growing trend of people around the world embracing yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression has been witnessed during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety.”

Yoga has also been suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a way to enhance one’s health. Increased flexibility, fitness, awareness, and relaxation are just a few of the advantages.

How To Know If You Have Anxiety?

Do you feel worried about a problem at work? Perhaps you’re getting butterflies in your stomach as you await the results of a medical exam. Perhaps travelling home in rush-hour traffic makes you uneasy as automobiles come close on your way home. For some people, anxiety is more than simply a fleeting worry or a tough day at work. The worry may last weeks, months, or even years. It can get worse with time, to the point that it interferes with your everyday activities. When this occurs, you are considered to have an anxiety condition.

But timely intervention can help you deal with it effectively, which is why you must recognise the symptoms. The signs of anxiety include:

Nervousness and stress

Rapid breathing or hyperventilation

Lethargy

Feelings of danger, panic or dread

Increased or heavy perspiration

Insomnia

Gastrointestinal issues such as gas, constipation, or diarrhoea

Trembling or muscle twitching

Having trouble focusing or thinking effectively

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is characterised by preoccupation with certain concepts

Repeating the same actions again and again

Anxiety-related to a prior life event or experience, which is especially symptomatic of post-traumatic stress disorder

In case you notice any of the above symptoms, consult your doctor for immediate help and incorporate changes in your lifestyle.