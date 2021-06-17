Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed Yoga Day during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27 2014. India's proposal was then approved by a total of 177 members which marked a new high for the nation. On June 21 2015 the inaugural International Day of Yoga was commemorated all around the world. Since then yoga day is celebrated to highlight the importance of practising yoga to promote people’s physical and mental well-being. At times like these when the world is combatting the Covid-19 pandemic it becomes vital to incorporate a healthy practice such as yoga to address