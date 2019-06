“Yoga is a valuable tool for people of all ages to make physical activity an integral part of life and reach the level needed to promote good health”, says WHO. On the occasion of International Yoga Day today, we see many campaigns and movements that inspire people to make yoga a way of life. People of any age group can practise it anywhere. To create awareness about its various health benefits, the United Nations took the initiative and declared 21st June as the International Yoga Day.

WHO says that children between the age of 5 and 17 should do at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous-intensity activities daily whereas adults should go for at least 150 minutes of such activities weekly. Elderly people face various health problems like weak bones and have balancing issues. They are also affected by psychological problems like depression, anxiety and stress. So, it is imperative that they make yoga a way of life to deal with age-related issues and manage them. Since today is International Yoga Day, it is the perfect day to start this practise.

Yoga, a traditional healthcare practise, is good for all regardless of their age. But it is particularly beneficial for the elderly who have adverse health conditions like arthritis, lower back pain, digestion issues, migraine, sensory impairment, physical injury and cognitive problems. So, before it is too late and these problems confine you to bed, strike some of the yoga poses recommended for senior citizens on this International Yoga Day. To help you along on your journey to a better life, we tell you about these asanas and how to perform them safely.

Tadasana

Also known as Mountain Pose, Tadasana is the source of all other yoga poses. This pose helps elderly people improve their posture and strengthen their thighs and ankles. This enables them to perform their daily activities. Also, pains and aches associated with old age can be tackled with this asana. This yoga pose is safe for people with indigestion and hypertension. It can be practised at any time of the day with or without food in the stomach. However, if you want to do some other poses along with it, make sure you do it in the morning on an empty stomach.

How to do it:

Stand straight. Keep some distance between your feet. Keep your hands straight alongside your body. Inhale deeply, interlock your fingers and raise your arms upwards. Raise your heels and stand on your toes. Try to feel the stretch in your body while you are in this position. Hold this posture for around 10 seconds. Then exhale and release by lowering your arms to their original position. You should repeat this cycle for at least 10 times.

Baddha Konasana

As this pose looks like a butterfly flapping its wings, Baddha Konasana is also known as the Butterfly Pose. People who have digestive issues must perform this yoga asana regularly. It stimulates the bladder and kidneys, relieving the symptoms. It also helps in anxiety and depression. Ladies hitting menopause can get relief from the side-effects of this biological condition by performing this asana. This yoga pose should be performed in the morning on an empty stomach.

How to do it:

Start this yoga pose by sitting in the Dandasana. Now, bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together. Make sure that your soles are close to your pelvis area and hold your feet. Now, inhale and pull your knees up a little. Exhale and lower your knees to the ground. While performing this yoga pose, make sure your spine is erect and your pelvic bones touch the floor. Hold this pose for around 2 minutes.

Balasana

Balasana resembles a child’s position and is also known as the Child Pose. Performing it regularly can release tension in the chest, back and shoulders and help in relieving stiffness. This asana can also help you get rid of dizziness, anxiety and stress. You can do this asana both in the morning and/or in the evening on an empty stomach.

How to do it:

Kneel on the floor and sit on your heels. Now, spread your knees hip width apart, exhale and bend forward. Make sure your thighs touch your chest while you are in this position. Your forehead should touch the ground between your knees. Your hands should be straight along the sides of your body facing the floor. Stay in this posture for around 20-25 seconds. To release, stretch your torso, inhale and then get up.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana is known to be one of the most effective and important yoga poses for elderly people. Since a stiff lower back is a common problem in old age, practising this asasna regularly will help. Also known as the Cobra Pose, it stretches your shoulder, chest and abdominal muscles and helps people with depressive tendencies.

How to do it: