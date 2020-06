The PM had said that practising Yoga has been an integral part of his life for many years and he has found it beneficial.

Yoga, which originated in ancient India, has become one of top fitness trends today. Many celebrities and fitness enthusiasts around the world swear by yoga to strengthen their body and mind. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who proposed the idea of International Yoga Day, people across the globe are now aware of the benefits of practising yoga. This year is the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day and it will be celebrated on June 21 under the theme “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.” Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Here’s how to practise yoga asanas at home

Modi first proposed the idea of International Yoga Day on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly. Recognizing its universal appeal, the United Nations on December 11, 2014, declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015, with nearly 36,000 people, including Prime Minister Modi, and many other high-profile political figures from all around the world, performing 21 asanas (yoga postures) for 35 minutes in New Delhi. Since then it has been celebrated around the globe as an annual event. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: 7 different styles of yoga and their benefits

Ahead of the International Yoga Day 2020, Modi launched a video blogging competition – ‘My Life My Yoga’ – in his ‘Mann ki Baat’. The contest is a joint effort by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. Launching the competition, Modi invited citizens to participate in it and post their videos. The prime minister, who is a yoga enthusiast himself, has been encouraging people to practise yoga to stay active and fit during the coronavirus lockdown. The 69-year-old leader had earlier shared 3D animated videos of him practising yoga asanas as a response to questions about his fitness routine during the lockdown. Here we have listed a few yoga asanas that Modi swears by to stay fit during the lockdown. Check them out – Also Read - 10 reasons to start your day with Surya Namaskar

Trikonasana (Triangle Posture)

Trikonasana or Triangle Posture helps strengthen the back muscles, and stretches thighs, shoulder, hips, chest, spine and hamstrings. This can also help reduce mental stress. If you have neck or back problems, slip disc or sciatica, don’t perform this pose.

How To Do

Stand upright with legs about three and a half to four feet apart. Your right leg should face the right side, and the left leg slightly inside facing forward about 45 degrees

Now extend your arms parallel with the ground.

Take a deep breath, and as you exhale, bend your body to the right from below your hips. Make sure your waist is straight. Lift your left hand up and let your right hand touch the ground so that they form a straight line.

Place your right hand on your shin, ankle, or outside the right foot on the floor. Your eyes should be towards the ceiling or upward.

At least stay for 5 breaths in the pose

Inhale and come up. Rest your arms to your side and straighten your feet.

Repeat the same using the left leg.

Vrikshasana (The Tree posture)

This pose improves body balance and concentration. It also helps strengthen legs, thighs, spine, shoulders, arms. People with high blood pressure, vertigo or migraine should avoid this asana.

How To Do

Stand straight and rest your arms to the side of your body.

Place the right foot on your left thigh. Keep the sole firm and flat on the thigh. Make sure your left leg is straight.

Once you find your balance, gently raise your arms over your head and join them in a ‘namaste’ mudra.

Keep your spine straight and look straight at a distant object.

Take in deep breaths, and every time you exhale, relax your body more.

Stay in this position for 1 minute

Come back to the original position and repeat this pose with the left leg.

Repeat 5 times on each leg.

Shashankasana (Hare Posture)

This asana is a great way to fight stress or anger issues. In addition, it provides relief from constipation, aids digestion, relieves back pain. It is a very easy asana that can be done by anyone regardless of age.

How To Do

Sit is Vajrasana or the kneeling pose.

Straighten the back, inhale and slowly raise both your hands above the head

Now, exhale and slowly bend down and bring the hands forward, till the hands and forehead touch the ground.

The arms, trunk and head should form a line.

Relax the whole body as you inhale and exhale slowly.

Stay in this position for as long as you are comfortable

To come to the original pose, exhale and raise your arms up and slowly bring it down.

Repeat this process for 5 to 10 rounds

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

Considered a great cardiovascular workout, Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses. This pose helps maintain cardiovascular health, strengthen the immune system, boost lung capacity, manage diabetes, and enhance cognitive functions. It is also an excellent exercise for weight loss management. Surya Namaskar is best when done early morning on an empty stomach. A complete round of Sun Salutation consists of two sets, and each set is composed of 12 yoga poses which include:

Pranamasana (Prayer pose) Hastauttanasana (Raised arms pose) Hastapadasana (Standing forward bend) Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose) Dandasana (Stick pose) Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with eight parts or points) Bhujangasana (Cobra pose) Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward facing dog pose) Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)