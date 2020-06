Addressing the nation on the occasion of the sixth edition of International Yoga Day on Sunday (June 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that pranayama – the practice of breath control in yoga – can “help boost immunity” needed to fight the novel coronavirus. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Beat Chronic Pain With These Easy Yoga Poses

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is kept as 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. In his speech, PM Modi noted that the world is realising the need of Yoga even more today due to the coronavirus pandemic. He urged people to practise pranayamas, which he said can help in building immunity and resolving respiratory illnesses. "If our immunity is strong, then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity and improve metabolism. Coronavirus attacks our respiratory system. 'Pranayam', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong," said PM Modi.

The prime minister noted that yoga has emerged as a force for unity, deepening the bonds of humanity.

Benefits of Pranayama

Pranayama is a Sanskrit word, in which “prana” means life energy and “yama” means control. So, pranayama refers to the practice of controlling the breath, which is the source of prana, or life energy. Pranayama involves different breathing techniques such as alternate nostril breathing (nadishodhana), victorious breath (ujjayi), female honeybee humming breath (bhramari) and bellows breath (bastrika). These breathing exercises can be done while performing yoga poses, meditating or on their own. Practising pranayama can offer many physical & mental benefits such as –

Relieving stress and anxiety

Feeling stressed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic? Practising pranayama may help reduce the stress. This health benefit of pranayama has also been proven by scientific studies. A study published in 2013 revealed that pranayama helped reduced perceived stress levels in healthy young adults. The researchers believed that practising pranayama calms the nervous system and improves stress response. Another study published in the same year found that people who practiced pranayama before taking a test experienced less anxiety. Increase in oxygen uptake during pranayama may be responsible for this anxiety-relieving effect, the researchers noted.

Improving sleep quality

Practising pranayama may also help you sleep better at night. Studies have shown that pranayama helps slow down breathing and heart rate, which then help calm your body for sleep. In a 2019 study, pranayama was found to improve sleep quality in people with obstructive sleep apnea. In addition, it suggested that practicing pranayama may help decreased snoring and daytime sleepiness, which all contribute to improving night-time sleep quality.

Reducing high blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can lead to serious health conditions like heart disease and stroke. Stress is considered to be the major risk factor for high blood pressure. The stress-relieving effects of pranayama may help reduce the risk of hypertension. A 2014 study found a significant reduction in blood pressure among participants with mild hypertension who received pranayama training for 6 weeks.

Boosting lung function

COVID-19 can damage your lungs and lead to severe respiratory issues. Pranayama can help strengthen your lungs and resolve respiratory illnesses.

A study published last year found that practicing pranayama for 1 hour a day for 6 weeks improved multiple parameters of lung function. Based on their findings, the authors of the study suggested that pranayama may benefit people with lung conditions, including asthma, allergic bronchitis, pneumonia and tuberculosis.