Practising yoga can benefit both your mental and physical health. Yoga has been shown to help with various types of chronic pain conditions, including arthritis, joint pain, low back pain. According to experts, chronic pain is a mind-body experience and so trying to fix the body with surgeries, pain medications, or physical therapy alone won’t give you complete relief. You can find true relief from pain by practicing yoga, which is a mind-body practice that includes breathing exercises and restorative poses. As the International Yoga Day comes closer, yoga enthusiasts are encouraging people around the world to make yoga part of their life for better physical and mental health. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Pranayama can boost immunity to fight COVID-19, says PM Narendra Modi

The United Nations on December 11, 2014, declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. Since then it has been celebrated around the globe as an annual event. The International Yoga Day 2020 will be celebrated under the theme “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.” So, grab the yoga mat and get your family members to join you for a family yoga session. Here are some easy yoga poses that can help deal with chronic pain. Caution: Consult your doctor first and adjust poses to suit your physical and mental needs. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga tips for each trimester

Diaphragmatic Breathing

Breathing deeply with your diaphragm help calm the nervous system down, which turn keeps your mind calm, make you better able to deal with the frustration of chronic pain. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Why you should practise yoga during the COVID-19 pandemic

How to do it

Begin with a comfortable seated position and place your hands under the rib cage

Now breathe deeply with your diaphragm evenly, matching the inhales and the exhales.

Close the eyes and breathe for 3-5 minutes, feel the sensation of the inhale and exhale.

Savasana or Corpse Pose with a Body Scan

Savasana or Corpse Pose often the last posture in the practice of yoga. You just have to lie on your back and breathe. But this simple pose can have profound effects. It can help you relax, release stress, calm your nerves, and refresh your energy. Savasana with a full body scan improves awareness of your body and the pain and sensations in it.

How to do it

Lay flat on your back, with your feet at least hip-width apart.

Rest your hands slightly away from the body with palms turned up.

Close your eyes and relax

Now, imagine a white light at the top of your head. Allow this light to scan the whole body, highlighting every area slowly and mindfully.

When the light falls on the points of discomfort and pain, and imagine it entering these areas with your breath.

Complete the scan 1-5 times.

Standing Side Stretch

This yoga asana can help improve balance and coordination, as well as stretch the arms, core, and psoas muscle.

How to do it

Begin in Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Raise the hands upward, and bring palms together

Bend with hips pushed towards one side (left) and reach the palm toward the other (right), stretching the entire side body. Hold this pose for five seconds.

Exhale and return to the starting position

Repeat on the other side.

Viparita Karani or Legs Up the Wall

It is a restorative yoga posture that allows the mind and the body to relax, relieving stress and tension. Viparita Karani is a great way to support tired feet and alleviate low back pain.

How to do it

Lie down flat on your back.

Bring your bum closer to the wall as much as possible

Rest both your legs on the wall while keeping them straight.

Tilt your toes towards your body until you feel the pressure on your hamstrings.

Stretch both your hands on either side of your body.

Focus on your breath and be aware of the sensations in your body.

Hold the position with regular breathing for at least 2-3 minutes.

Baddha Konasana or Butterfly pose

This asana works your thighs, knees, hips, groin, ankles and feet. It is good for conditions like sciatica and lower back pain. In addition, it helps cultivate focus, relives stress and anxiety.

