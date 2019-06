On this International Yoga Day, boost your mind and brain power with these yoga poses suggested by an expert. © Shutterstock

Yoga is excellent to stay fit. A healthy body is a reflection of a healthy mind. Stress can ruin everything for a person- be it the physical or mental health. That is why, in today’s day and age, it is very essential to keep your mental health fine to stay in top shape! On International Yoga Day 2019, here are a few asanas by Hiral Shah, Founder and CEO, Hiral Shah Wellness Solutions, Mumbai to stay mentally fit!

Vrikshasana or the tree pose yoga



• Stand erect and gaze at any one point in front of you.

• Fix left heel on the right groin.

• Once comfortable balancing on one leg, join both hands in Namaskar mudra.

• Optional – slowly raise both the hands above the head with a stretch at the spine.

• Hold for 5-6 breaths.

• Release and do it on the opposite side.

Janu Shirasana or Head-to-Knee Pose



• Sit with both legs stretched in front.

• Fold left leg, heel touching the right groin.

• Start bending forward from the waist by sliding the palms towards right toes.

• Bend forward according to your capacity and rest the forehead on the pillow.

• Ensure that you are comfortable in the pose and the head resting.

• Repeat posture with the opposite leg.

Bhramari



• Sit in any comfortable position, close your eyes (optional) and then inhale from your nose.

• Exhale with humming and ringing nasal sound like the humming of a bee.

• Try to fix the mind on the humming sound of brahmari and get absorbed in it.

• This is one cycle. Repeat 8-10 times.

Dandastha Vakrasana



• Stand comfortably with legs apart.

• Raise hands in the line of the shoulders.

• Twist to the right side to the extent possible, gaze on right-hand fingertips.

• Repeat on the opposite side.

