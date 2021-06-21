The International Day of Yoga also called World Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first proposed the idea of an International Day of Yoga during his speech at the UN General Assembly on 27 September 2014. He stated “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover