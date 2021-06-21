The International Day of Yoga, also called World Yoga Day, has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first proposed the idea of an International Day of Yoga during his speech at the UN General Assembly on 27 September 2014. He stated, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in wellbeing. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day.” Also Read - International Day Of Yoga: Actress Sandeepa Dhar Reveals How Yoga Changed Her Life

On this occasion, we spoke to Mumbai-based celebrity yoga expert Paloma Gangopadhyay to learn more about yoga and how it can help detox the body and de-stress the mind during the pandemic. She is a successful lifestyle coach and has been a trainer for influential personalities including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Nikitin Dheer to name a few. She has also curated an effective yoga therapy called Palomayoga.

Q. Yoga helps in all-around fitness. Please elaborate on this. Also Read - International Day Of Yoga: Practice Yoga Daily For Health And Vitality, Says Shahnaz Husain

Yoga is a holistic healing process. It heals and recovers your body, mind, soul. It brings you physical strength, mental health, and soulful happiness.

Q. Even Our Prime Minister encourages people to practice yoga regularly during the pandemic. Help us understand the benefits of practising yoga in this difficult time.

Yoga has thousands of benefits. Starting from healing the physical body, making it agile, giving it strength stamina and a high concentration level, yoga also works on a very microcosmic level where it works wonders towards your cellular structure. It penetrates deep into the human mind, distressing the nerves and bringing out positive thoughts. The darkness of the mind is reduced to a large extent by regular yoga practice. During the pandemic, yoga is a life source that cures anxiety, depression and all stress-related issues.

Q. The pandemic is taking a huge toll on our mental health. How can yoga help improve our mental health?

Mental health is a very serious term and requires serious attention. Palomayoga is a series of 20 well-designed asanas, kriyas and breathing techniques that looks at the holistic upliftment of the body, mind and soul. When someone is demotivated, stressed out and feels extreme anxiety and pain … practising the Palomayoga series will make him feel lighter and he will find inner peace. It will bring him emotional, mental balance and he will go deeper into a self-realisation mode. The series is designed beautifully to destress the mind activating the brain beautifully. Such a mind can truly and wisely figure out the solutions to all such problems he is facing.

Q. Almost everyone is dealing with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. What yoga asanas you would suggest people to practise for stress relief.

Triangle posture (trikan)

Sasakasana

Bajrasana

Anulom vilom

Vastrika

Kapalbhati

Padahastasana

Q. It is also said that yoga help detox our body. How does it work? Mention some yoga asanas to detoxify the body.

Yoga practises to a large extent detoxifies the human body. The ashtanga, vinyasa, hatha yoga postures are very useful to bring about the detox methodology. Its postures create warmth in the body, which creates profuse sweating, thus venting out the toxins through the sweat glands and the blood is purified through the different breathing techniques.

Q.What are the advantages of yoga over other forms of exercises- like pilates, aerobics, Zumba?

Yoga is an ancient science. It is the best alternative medicine that proves that human knowledge can create miracles. It is pure science and human anatomy. Yoga is the only ancient science that delves into the human body, crevices of the human mind and the tunnel of the human soul and heals them effectively.

Q. You are also specialized in dynamic meditation. What is it and what are its benefits?

Dynamic meditation is the pathfinder of true happiness that is embedded in your body and mind. It is a breathing and meditation technique that takes you to the highest realm of human or god realisation. It is love, peace and every coming together. You can call it ‘happiness’. Dynamic because … life is dynamic. And this meditation is life.

Q. Hep us with the steps of performing dynamic meditation.