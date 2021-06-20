The Yogic exercises are combined with breathing exercises, thus improving oxygenation, purifying the organ systems and inducing relaxation of both body and mind.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide, every year, on the June 21. The Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in his UN address suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has a special significance. It is also the official United Nations day for the promotion of global health, harmony and peace. Indeed, it is not only a day for celebrating Yoga, but also for creating awareness about global health and how to achieve it.

Significance of Yoga in today’s world

Yoga has even more significance now, in terms of building up immunity against the coronavirus pandemic. A weak immune system leaves us vulnerable to disease and also undermines the body's ability to fight disease. In fact, the ancient sages of India advocated Yoga for building up immunity against disease and preserving the good health of the body. Today, the ancient Indian doctrine of Yoga has attained universal popularity. It is said to have an overall revitalising effect, strengthening both body and mind. In fact, Yoga has become very relevant to our modern lifestyle.

Yogic exercises relax and purify the body and mind

Hatha Yoga, consisting of physical exercises, is the most commonly followed system. The Yogic exercises are combined with breathing exercises, thus improving oxygenation, purifying the organ systems and inducing relaxation of both body and mind. Every tissue of the body needs oxygen.

Yoga includes Pranayam, the deep breathing exercises that improve oxygenation and strengthen our lungs. This has special significance in these times of Covid-19 and respiratory ailments.

The physical exercises keep the spine and joints flexible and youthful.

Muscles are toned and blood circulation improves, while toxins are eliminated.

Yoga may be an ancient discipline, but it has become so popular all over the world, because it is so relevant to every culture, at any time in history.

Use Yoga to connect with your inner self

According to Yoga, the body is the temple of the soul, because it also helps us connect with our inner self. So, on International Day of Yoga, celebrate the power of Yoga and bring it into the experience of your daily life.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)