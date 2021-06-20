International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide every year on the June 21. The Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date of June 21 as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has a special significance. It is also the official United Nations day for the promotion of global health harmony and peace. Indeed it is not only a day for celebrating Yoga but also for creating awareness about global health and how to achieve it. Significance of Yoga in today’s world Yoga has even more significance now