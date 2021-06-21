Millions of couples across the world grapple with rising fertility issues caused by multiple factors one of them being stress. In the current scenario there are various trigger points for stress like poor work-life balance sedentary lifestyle bad eating habits and lack of exercise. Additionally the disappointment associated with infertility can also result in an increased level of anxiety and feelings of frustration. Regular exercising has proven to be efficient for maintaining physical and mental health yoga being one of the most recommended. Yoga is a form of exercise and meditation that lowers blood pressure helps in joint pain increases