Millions of couples across the world grapple with rising fertility issues caused by multiple factors, one of them being stress. In the current scenario, there are various trigger points for stress like poor work-life balance, sedentary lifestyle, bad eating habits and lack of exercise. Additionally, the disappointment associated with infertility can also result in an increased level of anxiety and feelings of frustration. Regular exercising has proven to be efficient for maintaining physical and mental health, yoga being one of the most recommended. Yoga is a form of exercise and meditation that lowers blood pressure, helps in joint pain, increases body metabolism, reduces stress, and is not restricted to any age group. On this International Day of Yoga, let us see how yoga can help you conceive easily. Also Read - International Day Of Yoga: Actress Sandeepa Dhar Reveals How Yoga Changed Her Life

It creates the right balance between body and mind

Infertility has always been associated with significant psychological distress and depression and yoga has been found beneficial to tackle these issues. Would-be parents suffer stress before and during the IVF treatment and pregnancy. Yoga is aimed at aiding the body and mind to achieve a state of relaxation and calmness by improving the ability of our mind to focus. It is considered an effective lifestyle change that has a positive effect on the reproductive health of both men and women. Also Read - International Day Of Yoga: Asanas To Detox Your Body And De-Stress The Mind

Yoga restores balance between the hormones

Incorporating yoga in daily life may help lower the levels of cortisol, the stress-inducing hormone and result in improved immunity. A high level of cortisol damages the balance between the hormones which control the brain, heart, and reproductive system. Stress in males not only impacts the number and quality but also lowers sperm motility. During extremely stressful situation in females, the system which isn’t necessary for survival shuts down even the activity of the hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal axis, which controls the reproductive system. This can disrupt the connection between the brain and your ovaries and result in delayed or absent ovulation and irregular or missed periods. Also Read - Yoga For Immunity: Yoga Asanas That Can Boost Your Immune System

It reduces oxidative stress

Lowered sperm count or reduced quality of sperm in men are two of the most common signs of decreasing fertility. There are several medical, lifestyle, and external factors which can impact sperm quality and count. A major cause of defective sperm function is DNA damage, and this is because of oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is caused due to imbalance between free radical levels and anti-oxygen capacity in the body. There are various factors responsible for this and yoga along with a healthy lifestyle can help in the coping process. Hence, on this International Day of Yoga, pledge to make yoga a part of your daily ritual if you are planning to conceive.

It helps you lose weight

In addition to the effect of anxiety, it has also been observed that overweight men are more likely to have a low sperm count. Yoga is a commonly recognized way to address this problem. The consistent practice of yoga helps with body and mind rejuvenation and has been found effective for weight loss.

It improves success of IVF treatment

Yoga helps in processing emotional challenges and bridges a connection between your body and mind. It helps in connecting with oneself. Yoga helps in the reduction of stress and anxiety which is considered as an enemy of fertility thus improving the chances of conceiving and success of IVF treatment. It should be coupled with proper diagnosis by a doctor and a healthy lifestyle. On this International Day of Yoga, it is important to recognise the fact that the lessons you take from yoga can stimulate wellness in various areas of your life.

(This article is authored by Dr Vivek Kakkad, Fertility Specialist, ART Fertility Clinics, India)