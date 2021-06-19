Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Yuj’ which means ‘to unite’. It signifies unified balance between mind body and soul. Yoga in pregnancy is a multidimensional physical mental emotional and intellectual preparation to deal with the many challenges of pregnancy. Childbirth is an emotional experience but leaves one feeling delighted exhilarated and exhausted at the same time. Yoga assists with emotional regulation makes you feel more empowered to make choices helps you develop strong connections with your body mind and the foetus enables you to accept and appreciate yourself and increases the skills confidence self-efficiency and coping ability to