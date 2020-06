Restorative yoga is a slower type of yoga where the poses are held for a longer time and props such as blocks, chairs and sandbags are used to support your body. This form of yoga focuses on deep breathing and is known to reduce stress and any kind of tension. @Shutterstock

Yoga is an ancient wellness therapy that embodies the unity of mind and body. It is India’s gift to the world. On 11 December, 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 to be the International Yoga Day. People all over the world celebrate this day with yoga practices and campaigns to create awareness about the health benefits of this ancient Indian custom. As we get ready to celebrate International Yoga Day on Sunday, let us take a look at a form of yoga that is little known. It is quite unlike most modern practices that require athletic poses. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga asanas PM Modi swears by and how you can do them

Restorative yoga is all about slowing down and opening your body through passive stretching. This is a relaxed form of yoga that makes extensive use of props for various asanas. These props support your body instead of muscles. Here, you move from one pose to another with a series of mellow movements that are designed to relax and rejuvenate you. In fact, just a few postures can take about an hour to complete in this form of yoga. Let us look at a few benefits of restorative yoga. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Here’s how to practise yoga asanas at home

It relaxes you by taking away your stress

This is a deeply relaxing form of yoga that takes away your stress and makes you calm. Stress, as we all know, is one of the leading causes of many chronic conditions. This includes ailments like hypertension, diabetes and even cancer. Modern life is stressful, and most people today suffer from this mental health condition. So taking up this form of yoga will improve overall health and fitness. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: 7 different styles of yoga and their benefits

It soothes the nervous system

This form of yoga stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system from the very first pose itself. This prevents you from getting into the fight-or-flight stress response that may be harmful for you. The many poses of this type of yoga relaxes you at a cellular level. What can be more rejuvenating than this?

It makes you more aware

Restorative yoga focuses on slow movement of poses and on breath. You are also encouraged to let any thoughts or emotions that come flow through you. As you go through the motions, the sounds and sights around you take on a different perspective. You will find yourself become more aware of things around you. This type of yoga also brings about clarity and helps you focus. It does so by taking you into a deep meditative state that is almost transcendental.

A few things to keep in mind

This is not the same as regular yoga. It is a very slow form that uses props to ease you into the practice. Instead of muscles, you use these props. Each pose can take around 5–20 minutes or even longer. As your body relaxes completely, your breathe becomes deeper and more free flowing.

To get the most out of restorative yoga, practice in a room that is tidy, warm and with soft lighting. Get your props ready beforehand. You can use folded blankets, rolled-up towels and so on. Remember to always warm up beforehand with some gentle rhythmic movements. Dress in layers and wearing socks may also help. You can even put on some music if it helps.