Yoga is perfect for all levels of practitioners. It is safe and gentle for beginners and can be dynamic and challenging for the more seasoned yoga practitioner. Gain the benefits of holistic wellness through yoga, which includes your physical, mental and spiritual health. Yoga can be practised anywhere and anytime, but the best time to practice it is in the morning. If you are new to yoga, we have something for you. It is time to roll out your yoga mat and experience the unique blend of physical and mental activities that have enthralled yoga practitioners all around the world. Here are some options for a 10-minute yoga routine that can be done once or twice a day. But before you begin, ensure that you prepare your mind and body through Sukhma Vyayam. Also Read - Malaika Arora shares ‘move of the week’- Ardha Matsyendrasana; Know the benefits of this yoga pose

Yoga For Beginners

You can also include flows like Surya Namaskar and Chandra Namaskar to your daily routine. These scientific sequences provide a full-body workout and energize both the body and mind. Also Read - Yoga workouts: Effective poses for the chronic couch potato

Yoga Warm-up

Warm up your body through Suksham Vyayam or light exercises. Warming up your body sufficiently is vital as this will protect you from injuries. You can enjoy a safe practice when you begin with some gentle exercises like breathing or meditation. In the practice of yoga, the warm-up routine begins from the legs. Also Read - International Yoga Week 2020: 5 weight loss asanas that will surely help you get in shape

Mobilize your ankles to warm up the joints, gentle rotation of hips, arms, wrists, head and neck last.

Walk around briskly, and stretch and loosen up your muscles. Prepare your body in order to avoid any practice-related injuries. It is essential to warm up the joints, and the spine before starting.

10-Minute Yoga Sequence 1

Sukhasana

Dandasana

Sukhasana

Adomukhi Svanasana

Balasana

10-Minute Yoga Sequence 2

Samasthiti

Utkatasana

Padahastasana

Adomukhi Svanasana

Santolanasana

Balasana

Himalaya Pranam

Start in Pranamasana with feet together Holding pranam, bend half down with your upper body to Samakonasana Straighten to Pranamasana, opening your feet to hip-width distance. Inhale and bend back to Hastha Uthasana Exhale hold your ankles with your palms Walk your palms forward and lie down on your stomach in Advasana Inhale and lift up both your legs and palms holding pranam to Shalabsana Exhale lie down and push back to Adomukhiswanasana Walk your palms back to Padahasthasana Holding Pranam, bend back to Hastha Uthasana Exhale, and bend half down with your upper body to Samakonasana Straighten to Pranamasana

Starting/Resting Poses

Sukhasana (Happy Pose)

Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana. Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh, then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh. Place your palms on the knees. Sit erect with spine straight

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Kneel down on the mat and sit on your heels spreading your knees apart to a comfortable distance. Inhale and raise arms above head. Exhale and bend your upper body forward placing your palms on the floor. The pelvis should rest on the heels. Ensure that your back is not hunched. Feel free to place a blanket under your knees or under your buttocks for support.

(Authored by Yoga Guru Grand Master Akshar)