High blood pressure is often referred to as a silent killer that damages the arteries walls and leads to heart diseases. Here’s how you can control high blood pressure with yoga.

Hypertension or high blood pressure occurs when your blood pressure levels go up beyond the normal range, which is 120/80. The main reason that causes a blood pressure spike is the narrowing of the arteries. It happens when the pressure of blood against arteries’ walls are higher than normal. If left untreated and unchecked, it can lead to many health complications, including heart diseases, kidney problems and may even affect your cognitive health. Also Read - Hypertension may speed cognitive decline at any age; Here’s how you can control high blood pressure

One of the biggest contributors to this disease is an unhealthy lifestyle. A sedentary lifestyle even makes young people susceptible to hypertension and related conditions. Hence, you need to control and bring down your blood pressure levels in a safe and effective manner. Yoga is one way you can control it. In combination with the right medication, the following asanas may help you take care of the problem. Also Read - Hypertension: Not just weight loss, chia seeds can control high blood pressure too, here's how

Yoga Poses For High Blood Pressure

Uttanasana Or Standing Forward Bend Pose

Stand straight and exhale forward hinging at the hips, bend the knees and bring the palms to the floor. Your head should be pressed against the knees. Now, pull the head down and press the hips up. Let your head hang. Hold the position for a while. Inhale and place your hands onto your hips when you come up. Also Read - Hypertension: 7 Common myths about high blood pressure debunked

Janu Sirsasana Or Head-to-Knee Forward Bend

Sit on your heels and bend forward. Your hips must rest on your heels while you do this. Bend forward to bring your forehead to the floor. Place your hands on the floor alongside the body with your palms facing up. Now, gently press your chest into your thighs. Hold the pose for a few seconds before returning to the initial position.

Shishuasana Or Child Pose

Kneel on the floor with your toes together and your knees hip-width apart. Lower your head on the ground and stretch your hands in the back in a way that your palms are next to your feet. Hold for a few seconds to get up, starting with your legs, then the torso and then your head.

Vajrasana Or Diamond/Thunderbolt Pose

Kneel on the floor. Now, pull your knees and ankles together and point your feet in line with your legs in a way that the bottom of your feet faces upwards. Sit back so that your hips rest on your heels and your thighs on your calf muscles. Keep your hands on your thighs and look straight. Now, breathe in and out slowly. Do this for around 5 minutes. You can extend the time, depending on your capability.

Baddha Konasana Or Bound Angle Pose

Sit on the mat and bring the bottoms of the feet together with your knees bent out to the sides. Inhale and press the hips down and reach the crown of the head up towards the ceiling. Drop the shoulders down and push the chest towards the front. Exhale and gently push your torso forward, while keeping your back flat and chest open. Breathe and hold for 3-9 breaths.

Note: Do not perform these yoga poses without consulting a professional, especially if you have a back, neck or knee injury.