For your aerial yoga classes, you should wear something that is comfortable, but not too loose.

Yoga is a an age-old mind-body technique that we all know about. Its health benefits are also well-known and some are backed by science as well. Aerial yoga is a relatively new twist to traditional yoga poses. Also known as anti-gravity yoga, it is characterised by the usage of a swing or a hammock as a support for carrying out the moves. In this form of yoga, the hammock or swing hangs from the ceiling, about three feet off the ground and you can strike more challenging poses without putting extra pressure on your back, head, shoulders, or spine. It helps you improve your alignment, posture, flexibility and core strength. The poses include high flying tricks, meditative moves, breath work, chanting, so on and so forth. Here, we guide you through the top benefits of aerial yoga.

There’s no compression in the spine

This is the most significant benefit of practising yoga on a hammock. In traditional yoga, there is a natural downward compression of the spine while you are performing a downward facing dog pose or back bends, thanks to the gravitational forces. But this is not the case when you strike these poses on a swing. Instead, your spine muscles are relaxed and there is less pressure and compression on your joints.

Enhances your focus

Traditional yoga is known for the positive impact it has on your concentration levels. This impact is greater when a hammock is added to your moves.

Your upper body strength increases

For aerial yoga, you need to hold on to the hammock for support while striking the poses. This strengthens your upper back and core as your arms, shoulders and abs are engaged. This form of yoga is especially beneficial if you’re suffering from pain in the back, shoulders and neck. Aerial yoga moves relaxes your stiff muscles. Also, the inverted postures that you do with the swing can speed up blood flow to the back.

Your flexibility improves

Aerial yoga allows you to relax into a pose, thanks to the hammock. This contributes to fine tuning your posture, alignment and flexibility as well.

WHAT SHOULD YOU WEAR FOR YOUR AERIAL YOGA CLASS?

The rule of thumb is to put on something that is comfortable but not too loose. Your clothes shouldn’t get caught in the swing or hammock. Ideally, you should go for a long-sleeve top and leggings.