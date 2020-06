The half-moon pose opens and expands your chest cavity and it gives a good massage to your internal organs. @shutterstock

Flow yoga is Vinyasa, a unique style of yoga that strings different postures together. You are able to move seamlessly from one posture to the other focusing on your breath. This particular style of yoga helps you develop a more balanced body. You are safe from injuries that may happen in other yoga asanas. Vinyasa yoga can be traced to the Vedic age. It is all about bringing consciousness to each movement in each moment. It enhances physical strength, flexibility and vitality besides increasing your metabolic rate. This form of yoga helps you maintain a healthy posture and it also reduces your risk of injuries and ailments like osteoporosis and heart disease. It also helps you build and maintain strong bones, muscles and connective tissue thereby leading to overall health and fitness.

Here are a few flow yoga postures for beginners.

Mountain Pose

Inhale slowly and deeply and raise your arms with palms facing up to scoop all the energy around the body.

Allow the palms to gently meet above your head.

Exhale slowly and bring your hands down to your heart.

Repeat these movements 5 times by gradually slowing down on each round.

Half-Moon pose

Stand straight and raise your hands above your head.

Let your palms touch above your head gently.

Slowly bend to your left from the waist down till your left palm touches the floor and hold this position for a few breaths.

Then bend to your right from the waist till your right palm touches the floor and hold the position for a few breaths.

Return to starting position.

Exhale and bring your hands to your heart. At the same time, bend forward from your waist, hold this position and then return to starting position.

Do this 5 times.

Low lunge to flying high lunge

For the low lunge, inhale and raise your arms above your head.

Put one foot forward and bend your knees in a lunge posture.

Exhale and make a sweeping motion of flying arms and then bring your palms down to your hips.

At the same time, lift your back leg for a high lunge.

Inhale deeply and lift the arms back up and lower the back leg down to low lunge.

Repeat 3 times and end with a low lunge.

Warrior pose

Pivot on the ball of your left foot and drop your left heel down to the floor so that your foot is at a 45-degree angle.

Inhale deeply and raise your arms up above your head.

Make sure that both your hips are facing the front of the mat.

If you find this difficult, try widening your stance by moving each foot toward the side edges of your mat.

Bend your front knee so that your right thigh is being parallel to the floor.

Hold this pose for a few breaths.

Lunge pose

Get down on all fours and on an exhalation, bring the right foot forward next to the right hand.

The toes on your right foot must line up with the fingertips of your right hand.

Repeat on the other side.