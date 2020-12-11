Facial exercises and massages have been in practice since time immemorial. They date back to early scriptures of Ayurveda and facial yoga exercises for a firm and glowing skin have been in practice since these ancient times. Facial yoga exercises or glowing and firm skin do to the face what yoga does to the body. It releases the energy pathways and this in turn helps to achieve natural better health and a sense of well-being and a radiant look. Facial yoga tones relaxes and provides a natural boost to the skin of the face and also resets the facial muscles.