Facial exercises and massages have been in practice since time immemorial. They date back to early scriptures of Ayurveda and facial yoga exercises for a firm and glowing skin have been in practice since these ancient times. Facial yoga exercises or glowing and firm skin do to the face what yoga does to the body. It releases the energy pathways and this in turn helps to achieve natural better health and a sense of well-being and a radiant look. Facial yoga tones, relaxes and provides a natural boost to the skin of the face and also resets the facial muscles. Facial yoga stretches the face and neck muscles to tone, firm, and enhance circulation providing a youthful appearance. Also Read - Yoga poses for migraine: How to get relief from that pounding pain

YOGA FOR FIRM AND GLOWING SKIN

Practicing yoga daily is beneficial and helps eliminate toxins from your body through sweating, breath-workout, and poses that detoxify the body and increase blood circulation. Here are a few yoga asanas that can help to provide you a firm face and glowing skin: Also Read - Anti-ageing: 6 facial exercises to tighten your skin and bring back the lost glow

#Increase blood flows to your face

Standing forward bend and let your head free or uttanasana and viprita karani. These poses help the blood to rush to your head, reverses the aging effect, and giving your cells a rejuvenating boost of oxygen. Also Read - Chew gums and pout often to get rid of double chin

#Eliminate wrinkles

Yoga also makes your skin tighter and smoother, as you work with muscles of the forehead and around your eyes that helps to erase the effects when you performed. When you practice facial yoga like the lion, the V, and smiling faces, it helps to reduce your forehead wrinkles by increasing circulation, relaxing muscles, and reducing stress.

#Glowing skin

The downward-facing Mudras like Marichyasana, Dhanurasana, and halasana, reduce dullness and clear the acne, disseminating that amazing young-looking glow and improve your complexion drastically.

#Reduce facial fat

At one point in time, you will stop liking the chubbiness of your cheeks and facial fat. Yoga pose for cheeks, lips, and jaw can help you to tighten your skin and reduce your facial fat. The cheeks workouts are the easiest workout that you can do anywhere anytime to tone and firm your facial muscles, cheeks, and lips. Some of them are the V, smiling, etc.

#Exterminate double chin

Yoga poses like chin lift, rolling the neck, lip pull, jaw release, platsyma tone help to get a chiseled jawline and high cheekbone which are in the trend that defines the face.

#Get rid of pimples

Yoga increases blood flow, removes toxins, and captures free radicals that help you to get rid of pimples. Pimples mainly caused due to stress and hormonal changes. Thus, yoga helps to balance hormones, relax your body, and relieve stress. Various yoga poses like uttanasana, trikonasana, kapalbhati, viparita karani, pavan muktasana can help you fight pimples.

#Free from acne and scars

Acne and scars are very common these days; seven out of 10 people are facing the problem of scars and acne. This causes mainly due to poor digestion, imbalance hormones, toxication in the liver and kidney, and improper blood circulation. Pranayam breathing, rabbit pose, child pose, spinal twists, adequate sleep help you to get rid of scars and acne.

#Remove dark circles

The natural way to zap those dark circles away is yoga like hastpadotasan, sambhavi mudra, and Surya namaskar.

You can perform these exercises in your spare time. And since the facial muscles are smaller in comparison, they’ll respond quickly. And over time, the results will be mesmerizing.