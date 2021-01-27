Are you pregnant too? do you want to feel more relaxed and prepared for birth? then there is so much you gotta do right now. Pregnancy brings along several changes in your body and thus keeping yourself fit becomes really important. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest posts on social media will definitely convince you to unroll your yoga mat and try out some of the prenatal yoga poses. Also Read - Exercising more during first trimester may reduce risk of gestational diabetes

The actress, who is pregnant with her second child, has been spreading the word on prenatal yoga and perfectly balancing out her cravings with her regular yoga practice.

"Practicing mind-body wellness, especially while you are pregnant is extremely essential. Yoga has helped me develop a heightened awareness of my body and to be honest, I just feel so much better when I do yoga," said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

What Is Prenatal Yoga? Is It Any Different From The Regular Yoga?

Yoga is a mix of both exercise and meditation. The asanas help your body and mind to stay connected and thus relax your inner self. Prenatal asanas generally focus on the specific sans or body positions that are only designed for pregnant women’s bodies. Because it requires more attention when you are pregnant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan On The Importance Of Asanas During Pregnancy

Speaking to the IANS, Kareena Kapoor Khan says being pregnant for the second time, have helped her understand pregnancy and its requirements better. Stressing about the importance of working out while pregnant, she said, “I have been doing a lot of yoga. Pre-natal yoga is helping me power through my pregnancy. Working out during pregnancy has multiple benefits. It relieves stress, battles mood swings, strengthens immunity, and prepares your body for delivery”.

Prenatal Asanas To Ease Your Pregnancy

Now that you know the importance of prenatal yoga, here are some of the asanas you can try to ease your pregnancy.

1. You can perform Shirshasana during your pregnancy – but do not forget to consult with your doctor before doing so.

2. A pregnant woman can also try hip opener poses. Asanas such as Ardha Chandrasana, and Baddha Konasana, etc can help create the flexibility that can make giving birth easier.

3. Try prenatal sun salutation.

4. Try butterfly yoga asana. It will stretch your inner thighs and hip joint. This yoga asana is extremely good for women.

Apart from the above-mentioned asanas also try to indulge in some breathing asanas that can help you ease your anxiety and stress which comes along with pregnancy. And, make sure to follow a routine and never let that routine fall apart. Always use asanas not just to keep your pregnancy healthy, but also to keep your mental health at its proper place.