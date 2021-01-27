Are you pregnant too? do you want to feel more relaxed and prepared for birth? then there is so much you gotta do right now. Pregnancy brings along several changes in your body and thus keeping yourself fit becomes really important. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest posts on social media will definitely convince you to unroll your yoga mat and try out some of the prenatal yoga poses. The actress who is pregnant with her second child has been spreading the word on prenatal yoga and perfectly balancing out her cravings with her regular yoga practice. Practicing mind-body wellness