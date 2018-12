Yoga is where art meets science. Based on the principles of science, as reams of research prove today, yoga is presented in the form of art. Today, we are all aware of the innumerable health benefits that this mind-body technique comes with and so the base of yoga practitioners is growing rapidly not only in India, but all across the globe. But many of us, who love yoga, and want to make it a part of our everyday life, are often intrigued by questions that go unanswered. In this interview, fitness expert Nisha Varma, who specialises in yoga, explains everything from the importance of breathing and Surya Namaskar to what you can do if you get distracted during meditation.

Q. What is the significance of breathing in human life? Why does yoga focus so much on breathing?



Breath is the life force or prana. Without prana there is no life. Life force is absolutely essential for a healthy lifestyle whether you practise yoga or not. It is mandatory for spiritual practice. In modern times most of us breathe inadequately and shallow breathing is the norm. Breathing to one’s full capacity is of prime importance to maintain a good health. Shallow breathing is one of the offshoots of a stressful lifestyle. One usually does not pay enough attention to the breath on a regular basis. It is only in times of anxiety attacks or stress related events that one gasps for breath . This gasping for breath should be occasional, not regular. Most diseases of the modern day result from stress and improper breathing. The modern stressed human body swings between two stress hormones–adrenaline and cortisol–both in excess can be detrimental to our health and well-being. To avoid stress-related or other lifestyle disasters, it is essential to practise deep abdominal breathing for at least five minutes on waking up and five to ten minutes before going to sleep.

Q. What is the meaning of Om?

Om is the sound of the universe which has its roots in the Vedas. It is the sound of oneness with the supreme. It is the first sound uttered before chanting mantras. In fact, it is a mantra just by itself. It is a sound which connects you to your true self. That is precisely what yoga aims at. It can be meditated upon and can calm the mind if you practise regularly.

Q. Sometimes it gets tough to shut the mind off during meditation. What is the solution?



Distraction is the enemy of meditation, distraction from sound and thoughts. The solution is to bring your mind back to your breath. Be aware of all the nuances of the breath as your mind flits from one thought to another. The nature of each breath will change with the thought. If you are anxious, your breath will be short and fast. As soon as you see your mind straying away, return to observe your own breath. Don’t lose patience or get angry with yourself while doing this. Kindness, understanding and loving the self are of prime importance.

Q. How many times a week should one practise yoga?

Remember that yog is a lifestyle and one should be a yogi every moment.

Q. What is the best time to practise yoga? How long should one continue?

The best time to practise it is early in the morning, about 4 AM after cleansing the body, on an empty stomach. Though I recommend the morning hours, you can practise any time that suits you. A gap of four hours between meals and practice is ideal. Duration, however, is not of essence. Practise it as long as your body can accept it. Start with a few recommended warm-ups and then maybe just practise one or two asanas to perfection. It is said that one should be able to hold an asana till one feels comfortable in that particular pose. It should be a stress-free state.

Q. Why is Surya Namaskar considered to be an essential asana?



Suryanamaskar or sun salutation has its origin in the spiritual practice of asanas. Bowing to the Sun, chanting his twelve names is all a part of this spiritual practice. However, Suryanamaskar is very scientific and challenging. It involves twelve postures. Some love the challenge it throws at them and they do up to a 100 at a time. However, just one can be enough. Most practices recommend 12 for a capable practitioner. It is a series of postures based on the flexion and extension of the spine, accompanied with deep breathing in and out. It improves your body’s strength, endurance and flexibility and if the postures are held for a long period of time, then they can also build determination.

Q. Are there asanas which you think one must learn?

Asanas can be recommended based on one’s physical and mental state. There is not one pill to suit all. However a few basic asanas can be learnt: Some standing, seated, supine and prone poses and some for balance. Meditation and breathing as well as warm-up and shavasana can also be practised. Leave the choice of the practice to your guru. You must learn from a guru who is not only well-versed in the practice of yog but one who teaches with kindness and tolerance as well.

Q. What asanas can one practise on his or her own?



Shavasana for sure. It has untold benefits: Relaxation, stress relief, improved breathing better oxygen uptake, spinal relaxation.

Q. What are the most common mistakes that people make while pratising yoga, in terms of mindset and posture?

Too much too soon. Everyone is in a hurry. This leads to injuries. A sense of competition leads to one-upmanship which goes against the very principle of yog. Yog leads you to yourself and outward manifestations lead you away from yourself. It is not a performance but a connectivity that you should focus on.

Q. What should one do if a particular move becomes painful?

Strangely, physical pain has its roots in sanskars or conditioning. For example, in paschimuttanasana or seated forward bend, the inability to touch one’s toes and bow the head to touch one’s forehead to the knees can be explained by biomechanical limitations or by the lack of humility. Any form of pain can be managed by conditioning and a little bit of guidance from the trainer.