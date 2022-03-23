Expert-Approved Hatha Yoga Asanas For Adults Suffering From Down Syndrome

Down syndrome causes intellectual disabilities and developmental delays throughout life. Here are some yoga asanas suggested by Grand Master Akshar to help adults suffering from down syndrome.

Due to abnormal cell division, the genetic disorder is caused which is known as Down syndrome. The anomaly in the cell division is that it results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21. Due to this extra genetic material, there are developmental changes and physical features that characterize Down syndrome.

Down syndrome causes lifelong intellectual disability and delays in development. This common genetic disorder varies in severity among individuals and leads to learning disabilities in both adults and children.

Practices like yoga that build mindfulness and other gentle techniques like breathing etc can vastly improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from this disorder to live fulfilling lives.

Symptoms

Adults and children with Down syndrome can exhibit distinct facial features. Although not everyone with Down syndrome will have the same features, some common features are as follows:

Flattened face

Small head

Short neck

Protruding tongue

Unusually shaped or small ears

Poor muscle tone

Stubby fingers and tiny hands and feet

Excessively flexible

Short in height

Yoga For Adults For Down Syndrome

Here are some of the yoga asanas that can help those suffering from down syndrome:

Murcha Pranayam

Method

Sit in a comfortable pose. Choose from Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana, Vajrasana etc.

Keep your back straightened and close your eyes

Palms to be on knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Drop your head down to reach your chin towards your chest

Inhale through your nose and fill your lungs with air

Lift your head up, and rest your head on your shoulders

Open your mouth without breathing out

Hold your breath for as long as possible

After you have held the breath for a while, close your mouth, bend your head forward, reach your chin towards your chest and breathe out

Duration: Do not repeat more than 3 times in one go.

Benefits

It can prevent genetic diseases from occurring by altering the structure of the DNA

Provides the practitioner with subtle sensations of euphoria

Increases the mental energy of the practitioner

Gyan Mudra

Steps

Sit in a comfortable pose. Choose from Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana, Vajrasana etc.

You can even practice it standing in Mountain pose if unable to sit down.

Hold your back, chest, and head straight.

Relax your whole body and place your hands on your knees in an upward direction.

Now fold the index finger of both hands to the thumb joining the tip of your index finger with the tip of the thumb. Leave the remaining three fingers extended.

Maintain this arrangement of fingers

Put your hands on your knees facing in the upward direction.

Relax and close your eyes softly

Concentrate on your breath.

Breathe deeply to attain a sense of lightness in your Chitta (or consciousness).

Dhyan Mudra

Sit in a comfortable pose. Choose from Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana, Vajrasana etc.

You can even practice it standing in Mountain pose if unable to sit down.

Hold your back, chest, and head straight.

Relax your whole body and place your hands on your knees in an upward direction.

Now put together your hands in your lap. Put your right hand inside of your left hand with your palms facing up.

Shape the bowl of the hands.

Both thumbs should be touching each other, forming a triangle.

The fingers are extended.

Your hands are to be placed at the level of the stomach or the thighs.

Removing all thoughts from the mind has to focus the mind only on OM.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar has a total number of 8 asanas flowing into a sequence with 12 steps for each of the sides - Right and Left. Remember that when you begin the Surya Namaskar, you must always initiate it from the Right side first. This is because the energy of the sun is represented symbolically through this side. A complete cycle covers both sides and is made of 24 counts.

Chandra Namaskar

Chandra Namaskar has a total number of 9 asanas flowing into a sequence with 14 steps for each of the sides - Right and Left. Remember that when you begin the Chandra Namaskar, you must always initiate it from the Left side first. This is because the energy of the moon is represented symbolically through this side. A complete cycle covers both sides and is made of 28 counts.

(The article is contributed by Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master, Spiritual Guru and Lifestyle Coach)