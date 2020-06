Esha Gupta is also one of the actresses who swears by yoga to stay fit and in shape during the lockdown Image Source: Instagram/@ egupta

Yoga has become one of the biggest fitness trends among Bollywood celebrities. Every now and then the tinsel town divas, such as Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kappor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Malaika Arora have been sharing pictures of them performing various yoga asanas on the social media. As film shootings are cancelled due the lockdown, they are spending more time on their fitness routine, trying to nail difficult yoga poses.

Esha Gupta is also one of the actresses who swears by yoga to stay fit and in shape during the lockdown. The 'Jannat 2' actress has been sharing pictures of her trying different yoga poses at her home to inspire her fans to stay active during the quarantine. The latest one, where she is seen performing Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend, will leave you stunned. Esha Gupta nailed the difficult stretch pose with such an ease that it looks like she has been practicing it for years now.

The image was posted with a quote by yoga teacher BKS Iyengar which says, "Yoga does not transform the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees (sic)."

Health benefits of Uttanasana

The word ‘Uttanasana’ is a combination of three Sanskrit words “ut” which means intense, “tan” meaning to stretch or extend, and “asana” that means pose. This pose is translated in English as the Standing Forward Bend. This yoga posture is both therapeutic and revitalizing. In Uttanasana, your head will be below your heart. This improves blood flow to your head, which has calming effects on the brain. This pose also gives your cells a rejuvenating boost of oxygen. Here are some of the key benefits of Uttanasana:

Stretches and strengthens your spine, hamstrings, and legs

Strengthens the thighs and knees

Improves blood circulation to your organs

Aids in relaxation and reduces stress, anxiety, depression, and fatigue

Calms the mind and soothes the nerves

Relieves tension in the spine, neck, and back

Eases symptoms of menopause and headaches

Helps cure diseases like infertility, insomnia, high blood pressure, and asthma

Improves digestion

How to perform Uttanasana

Yoga experts do not suggest this pose for beginners as one should be flexible to practice Uttanasana. It is an intermediate level yoga pose which if not done carefully can lead to a back injury or ankle injury. So, it is better you consult a yoga teacher before practising this pose. Here’s step-by-step instruction to do Uttanasana: