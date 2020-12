Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to maintain an erection and it affects thousands of men every year. Many times men think their only option to prevent, control, or eliminate ED is through common erectile dysfunction treatment options—however, that’s not always the case! Also Read - Erectile dysfunction can be reversed: Seek help to avoid complications

If you're struggling with the effects of erectile dysfunction, there are actually quite a few yoga asanas that will help fight ED. Not only can yoga asanas help normalize or even eliminate ED, but they also promote an overall healthier lifestyle that you're bound to see the benefits of.

What Causes Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is most common in older men, however, any man can experience the effects of ED. Here are some of the causes and risk factors of ED:

-Obesity

–Cardiovascular disease

-Metabolic syndrome

-Prostate cancer

-Stroke

-Low levels of physical activity

-Smoking

–Alcohol use

Yoga Asanas To Fight Erectile Dysfunction

These yoga asanas are known to boost your testosterone levels and enhance blood flow to your pelvic region, aiding you to treat erectile dysfunction and improving your sex life. Try including these yoga asanas in your exercise routine and see the difference yourself.

#Uttanapadasana

To perform this yoga pose, you have to lie down flat on your back, keeping your hands by your side and your heels together. Then, lift your legs and head while inhaling, hold the same position for a few consecutive breaths, repeat the same process lifting your legs to make a 60-degree angle this time, and hold the pose for as long as possible. This pose will help you to boost blood flow and energy in your pelvic area to tackle erectile dysfunction.

#Paschimottanasana

Performing this yoga asana will enhance your endurance as it helps in toning and strengthening your perennial muscles which lends support to erectile rigidity. Apart from tackling the condition, it will also help you to last long in bed. Sit straight and bend forward towards your toes, making sure your spine stays erect and try to touch your forehead on your knees in this position.

#Kumbhakasana

Kumbhakasana is also known as the plank pose is one of the best yoga asanas that directly enhances your stamina and endurance in bed. It will also boost your upper body strength. To perform this, lie on your stomach and keep your palms by the sides of your face and then push your body upwards using the strength of your palms and toes, stay in that pose for as long as you are comfortable.

#Dhanurasana For Erectile Dysfunction

Consistent practice of this yoga asana can do wonders for you if you are suffering from erectile dysfunction. Place your arms by the side of your body and lie flat on your tummy keeping your feet hip-width apart. Now, fold your knees as you exhale and hold your ankles then inhale and lift your chest and legs above the ground and try to hold on to this pose for 20 seconds.

#Baddha Konasana

You may have heard this yoga move referred to as Bound Angle Pose or even Butterfly Pose. Along with stretching the inner thighs and groin, it stimulates the prostate gland along with the bladder, the kidneys, and the organs in the abdomen.

More and more studies are showing that yoga may help with erectile dysfunction. If you’re a beginner at yoga, consider following the basic rules of doing yoga. Maintain posture while performing the asanas.