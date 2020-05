All thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, people are going crazy over taking care of their immune system like never before. Right from children to elders, everyone is doing their bit to flatten the new coronavirus curve by getting their defense mechanism stronger. But there is one exercise that all family members, including older adults, can practice together. It is yoga – the ancient art of healthy living. A research published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine suggests that yoga can be a helpful way to strengthen your immune system and decrease inflammation in the body. It is the best way to uplift your vitality while spending some good time together with your loved ones at home during the lockdown. So, here are 4 easiest yoga poses which can boost your family’s immune system amidst the pandemic. Also Read - Avoid these nutritional mistakes if you want to boost your immunity

Pranayama

Pranayama is one of the basic yoga poses, which is very simple to perform yet very effective when it comes to boosting immunity. It also instills vigour and positive energy into your body. Pranayama includes deep breathing, which alleviates stress hormone, and smoothen the heart rate.

How to

Start by sitting comfortably with your legs crossed

Keep your back and head straight.

Now, inhale a deep breath which stretches to the spine and then slowly exhale.

Stay in this position for at least 10 breaths.

Matsyasana (fish pose) variation

Fish pose or matsyasana is an elevated yoga asana which detoxifies your body and boosts energy levels while keeping a check on your immunity. It can also open up nasal passageways and provide relieve from congestion which usually happens during this weather.

How to

You can start from the lotus position. Elevate your head and slowly raise your chest.

Make sure to relax your chest.

Shoulders should be kept easy and arms wide open.

Palms facing up, extend your legs straight down.

Stay in this position for 2-3 minutes for maximum benefits.

Viparita Karani (Legs up the wall)

Practising this pose forces you to invert and destress. It boosts your immunity, nerve connections, improves blood flow and vitalizes your body. ViparitaKarani is also said to be good for those suffering from reproductive and fertility problems.

How to

Lay a yoga mat or a blanket on the floor. Now sit down, turning your side towards the wall.

Slowly swing your legs against the wall by moving your hip and pelvis a little. Do not attempt to do the complete step at once, especially if you are a beginner.

When you get into the position, make sure that you do not let a lot of stress on your lower back and hamstring muscles.

Try to elevate your hip muscles a little. Let your head rest comfortably. The slight elevation will give a boost to your blood flow and lead to more benefits.

Stay in this position for a minimum of 5-15 minutes. It will take a little time to get used to this pose but once you master it, there will be no going back.

Uttanasana (Forward Bend)

This asana is one of the best ways to relieve congestion and protect the sinuses and mucus membranes. Uttanasanarequires you to submit to the ground and bend over. It is one of the easiest ways to rejuvenate your immune system.

How to