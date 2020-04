try butterfly pose which helps in providing you with a sense of calmness while turning your thoughts inwards.

The dry and dreary spell of summer is back and all we can think of is chilling out in an AC room with a glass of watermelon juice in our hands. Well, there is no denying that fruits and juices will bring down your body heat, but our good old yoga is also equally effective in keeping you cool in the hot and sultry summer days. We all know that yoga is a calming workout. This mind-body-workout switches your parasympathetic nervous system which has a cooling effect not only on your mind, but your body too. Moreover, certain yoga poses work directly on your metabolic system and reduce your body heat. Here, we have listed 5 cooling yoga poses that will help you beat the heat. So, what are you waiting for? Simply roll out your yoga mat and get going. Bonus: The immune-boosting effects of yoga are well-established and experts all around the world are suggesting that we should keep our body’s defence mechanism strong in the times of this COVID-19 pandemic.

Sitali breath

Sital means cool. This asana, which involves inhaling air with your tongue out, will have an instant cooling effect on your body. You’ll experience it after completing 50 breaths.

How to do it

· Sit with your back straight.

· Breathe in and breathe out, while paying attention to the tip of your nose.

· Put your tongue out and roll it.

· Take a long breath while counting till 3 in your head.

· Hold the breath for a bit.

· When you are done inhaling, draw your tongue back in.

· Now close your mouth and exhale through nose while counting till 3 in your head.

· Repeat the process 10 times.

Sun breaths

This breathing technique will also have a cooling effect on you. Turn down the heat with this easy-peasy yoga pose.

How to do it

· Breathe in while putting your hands up over your head and then join your palms together.

· As you breathe out, get your hands down through prayer and hinge at the hips to fold over your legs.

· Breathe in again and straighten your spine for a halfway lift.

· While exhaling again fold back down.

· Now again inhale and rise up to stand as you throw your hands up overhead and out to the sides.

· Repeat the process 5 times.

Low lunge (Anjaneyasana)

A low lunge or anjaneyasana works to make your muscles stronger while opening up your heart. Reduce your body heat with this pose.

How to do it

· Start with the downward-facing dog pose and then, place your right foot between your hands.

· Put your left knee down on the ground.

· Either place your hands on your right knee or put them joined and take them overhead in the air.

· While in the process, lean backwards with your forehead and chin looking up.

· Stay for 5 full breaths.

· Repeat the process on the left side.

Tree pose (Vrakshasana)

The summer heat dehydrates you and drains out your energy levels. This is where Vrakshasana or the tree pose comes into the picture. It revitalizes your mind and restores energy.

How to do it

· Stand straight with your palms lifted up in the air

· Lift your left knee up to your chest and out to the side.

· Now put your left foot on your right calf.

· Get your hands down to the centre of your heart.

· Root down with your right foot and lift up through the crown of your head.

· Hold the pose for 5 breaths.

· Repeat on the other side.

Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

This pose brings about a calm and cooling effect on your mind and body. Try it out this summer.

How to do it

· Sit on the ground or bed with your legs crossed.

· Join the heels of the feet.

· Place your hands on your feet.

· Bend a bit forward and extend your heart towards your toes.

· Hold the pose for 10 to 15 breaths.