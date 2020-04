Rujuta Diwekar shared a video on Instagram where she is teaching yoga poses to deal with stress, BP and anxiety.

The quarantine phase has drawn us closer to social media and celebrities are no exception. They are more active on their Instagram and Twitter handles during the lockdown, trying to motivate fans to make healthy lifestyle choices like working out regularly, eating healthy, so on and so forth. Recently, celebrity nutritionist and fitness enthusiast Rujuta Diwekar shared an Instagram video of herself striking three yoga poses: Uttanasana, Janu Sirsasana and Vipareet karni. She captioned the post saying, “3 easy asanas for BP/ stress/ anxiety

– Uttanasana with variations

– Janusirsasana

– Vipareet karni

Part of the Iyengar Yoga sequence for BP/ stress/ anxiety #lockdown #iyengaryoga.”

HOW YOGA CAN TONE DOWN YOUR BP LEVELS

The link between blood pressure (BP) and stress is well-established. Research reveals that stress and anxiety can be the culprits behind your escalating BP. One of the best weapons against this condition is yoga.

Even science backs this. Yoga asanas are known to have a soothing impact on your central nervous system which calms your mind. A spate of studies has also associated this age-old mind-body technique with reduced risk of cardiac issues and strokes and increased immunity. Additionally, yoga lends a positive energy to your mind and body, which is also effective in keeping your blood pressure levels under control.

RUJUTA DIWEKAR’S YOGA ASANAS EXPLAINED

In her video Rujuta Diwekar shared three asanas to battle stress, high blood pressure and anxiety. See how to strike these poses.

Uttanasana (STANDING FORWARD BEND POSE) WITH HEAD SUPPORT

This pose enhances blood flow to your brain and upper body parts, facilitating digestion, improving your fertility and blood pressure levels.

How to do it

· Stand with your feet wide apart.

· Align the outer heels and little toes of your feet on the corners of your yoga mat.

· Now, place a tall block like object between your feet.

· Bend in a way that your head touches the block.

· Make sure that you use a tall enough block or try stacking up blocks. This will help you touch the blocks easily with your head.

Janu Sirsasana (HEAD-TO-KNEE FORWARD BEND)

There are plenty of benefits that this pose can offer. Stress alleviation is one among them. It calms your brain and helps in reducing anxiety. Janu Sirsasana is also good for relieving you from physical stress.

How to do it

· Sit on the ground with your back straight.

· Stretch your right leg out in the front and fold your left leg so that the left foot touches the inner thigh of your right leg.

· Don’t lift the legs from the ground.

· Now, bend forward so that your abdomen touches your thighs and your head is near your right leg’s knee

· Try to hold your right foot with both your hands from above your head.

· Stay in the position and breathe. Change sides.

Vipareet Karni

This asana also helps to calm and soothe your mind. Additionally, it can be your weapon for combating arthritis and headache, among other health problems.

How to do it

· Find an open space near a wall.

· Lie down with your legs against the direction of the wall.

· Now bring your hips closer to the wall and your legs up against the wall.

· Make sure that you are standing vertically with wall support.

· You can also use your hands behind your hips to balance the position and make adjustments for your weight.

· Now, close your eyes and take deep breaths through your nose

· Stay in this position for almost 10-15 minutes.